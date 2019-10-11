Department of Youth Empowerment Unit concludes 13th Youth Leadership Training Programme

The Department of Youth-Youth Empowerment Unit recently concluded its 13th Youth Leadership Training Programme as the Unit continues to deliver on its mandate to provide empowerment opportunities for the nation’s youth.

The training which was conducted at the Madewini Training Centre located on the Linden Highway, targets youth leaders and those with leadership potential across the ten Administrative Regions of Guyana.

The Unit executes a number of programmes and has collaborated with facilitators from various organisations to ensure that the training provided is relevant and beneficiaries of the respective programmes could receive the requisite skills and knowledge needed to enable them to become better leaders and change agents.

The skills taught over a period spanning two weekends, commenced, Friday September 27 to Sunday, September 29 and concluded on the weekend of Friday, October 4 to Sunday, October 6, 2019.

The Youth Leadership Training empowers youth to develop soft skills in leadership through the use of practice and theory, job market readiness and creating youth organisations among others.

The culmination of the programme saw 64 youth people from various regions across the country graduating with skills to not only contribute to their personal development but to that of their respective communities.

As part of the programme, the Unit conducted a ‘Mock Youth Parliament’ session, which provided the opportunity for participants to express their views and possible solutions on the topic of youth unemployment.

In her address to the graduating class, Director of Youth (ag.), Ms. Leslyn Boyce–Garraway congratulated and encouraged the students to exude excellence by being the best they can be in their respective fields, “This means that you must practice what you learned and keep yourself abreast with any new developments in your area of competence,” she said.

The Director of Youth (ag.) also urged the graduating class to use their skills to contribute to the development of their respective communities.

“You are now in a very strong position to make a difference in the communities from which you came. I encourage you to transfer the knowledge and skills which you have acquired to help develop your families and communities, and the country will benefit as a result,” said Ms. Boyce-Garraway.

Recipients of the special prizes were Mr. Nayman Gill and Ms. Deondra Wishart who received prizes for Leadership Best Exemplified and most outstanding personalities went to Mr. Rawle Major and Ms. Delicia George