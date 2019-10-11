Latest update October 11th, 2019 12:59 AM

Breeders’ Cup Fundraiser Valentina is a champion – Mohamed

Trainer of Valentina, the reigning Guyana bred three-year-old category horse, Nasrudeen Mohamed Jr., believes that the mare who is undefeated in its last three races, will have a tough time this Sunday in the feature race of the Breeders’ Cup fundraising event at Bush Lot United Turf Club, West Coast Berbice.

Valentina leading the pack at a previous horse race meet.

He is of the view though that his animal is a true champion and champions have to beat the best to be the best. According to the organisers of the event – Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee (JTTRC) – Valentina’s most feared opponent will be USA Imported, ‘Awesome Friday’.
Mohamed noted that the locally bred horses’ owners fear Valentina and often times opt not to compete against the speed ace but ‘Awesome Friday’ will have the opportunity to prove that Valentina is not unbeatable come Sunday.
Awesome Friday has had only one start in Guyana and was laid off for a while due to injuries but according to the JJTRC, the animal is exercising well and is race ready. Mohamed pointed to this publication: “If she (Valentina) wins I wouldn’t be surprised. But if she loses, hopefully the Guyana-bred horse owners will have some courage to compete against Valentina again. We bred this thoroughbred ourselves. Her sire/father is one of the best bloodline in the Caribbean and her dam/mother is a British bloodline that was foaled/born in Trinidad and Tobago.”
The action packed day will feature three aspects, namely a horse race meet, motocross competition and a car and bike show, with all the proceeds going towards works at the developing Bush Lot United Turf Club.
The feature event of the horse-racing card will carry a purse of $400,000. In the E-class race for non-winners, $300,000 will be up for grabs. In the race for animals classified J1 and Lower, the winner’s purse is $200,000. In the two-year-old Guyana-bred maiden horses the winner will run away with $150,000 and L-class and lower category will attract steeds sprinting for a top prize of $100,000.

