Ansa McAl Handicap Squash Verwey and Antczak among first night winners

Watched by a small gathering at the Georgetown Club on Wednesday evening last, the Guyana Squash Association’s (GCA) 2019 Ansa McAl Trading Sponsored Handicap Squash Tournament swung into action.

The talented Nicholas Verwey with a handicap of -6 defeated Ian Mekdeci with a handicap of zero, 15-8, 13-8, 15-4 in the Open Category. Verwey took the opening game comfortably 15-8 before Mekdeci fought back with some good rallies to win the second game 13-15.

But Mekdeci began to tire and Verwey the fitter of the two, romped to a convincing 15-4 win. In another Open encounter, Jonathan Antczak beat Wayne Alphonso 15-14, 15-10 as the lads played good squash with shot execution and rallies but in the end Antczak proved to be the better player.

The last Open game of the night saw Jonathan De Groot beating Tian Edwards 15-9, 15-9. In the first round matches in category ‘A’, Matthew Spooner stayed focused in his game against Angel Rahim.

After winning a close first game 15-14, Spooner dropped the second game 11-15 but came back to win the third, 15-10. Also in Category ‘A’ Kaden Pynaendy also won in three games in his match against Bradley Walton (2).

Pynaendy won the first game 15-13 but lost the second easily 7-15 before rebounding to win the third, 15-12. In another close category ‘A’ match Lucas Persaud (0) beat Brenno Da Silva (2) 15-5, 14-15, 15-12.

Full results of all the matches played on Wednesday evening are as follows:

Category ‘A’ – Zachary Persaud (-8) defeated Rylee Rodrigues (12) 15-14, 15-13; Louis Da Silva (-8) beat Lajuan Munroe (5) 15- 8, 15-10; Dhiren Persaud (0) beat Teija Edwards (0) 15-3, 15-5, Shiloh Asregado (0) beat Joshua Verwey (0) 15-13, 15-10; Kaden Pynaendy (0) beat Bradley Walton (2) 15-13, 7-15, 15-12; Lucas Persaud (0) beat Brenno Da Silva (2) 15-5, 14-15, 15-12; Matthew Spooner (0) defeated Angel Rahim (0) 15-14, 11-15, 15-10.

Open category – Nicholas Verwey defeated Ian Mekdeci 15-8, 13-15, 15-4; Jonathan Antczak beat Wayne Alphonso 15-14, 15-10; Jonathan De Groot beat Tian Edwards 15-9, 15-9.

Matches are played each night from 18.00hrs during the week with the semifinals tomorrow commencing at 15:00hrs. The finals scheduled for Sunday will serve off at 11.00hrs. (Sean Devers)