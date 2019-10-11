A peculiar place to be:

A number of children attending a private school at Golden Fleece, WCB miraculously escaped injuries on Tuesday while on their way home.

The accident occurred at Experiment Public Road, WCB.

Based on reports from eyewitnesses, the driver of the bus transporting the children had to take evasive action after a silver grey minibus forced him off the road. (RDC Region 5 photo)