No cash transfers in the absence of detailed studies- President Granger

The Coalition Government is cautious about committing to introduce any programmes that will see citizens receiving cash transfers from oil proceeds.

In a few months time, ExxonMobil will start production offshore Guyana.

That will be Guyana’s first commercial production.

The situation has Guyana nervous with debates ongoing on the state of readiness and over local content and other issues.

Several months ago, Professor Clive Thomas of the Working People’s Alliance (WPA), suggested, during a forum, cash transfers for citizens.

However, the suggestion was brushed aside initially.

In recent times, however, the WPA has been ramping up the issue.

Last week, Foreign Affairs Minister, Dr. Karen Cummings, made it clear that education was an area that the Coalition Government was concentrating on.

She said that President David Granger and Government have a preference to teach citizens to “fish” rather than giving them the “fish” as handouts.

Yesterday, speaking to reporters, Granger acknowledged that the issue would have seen some endorsement from the Coalition partners.

Granger said that he is not “for” or “against” at this time.

“The proposal has been made by the Working People’s Alliance, but we have not worked out the details. The other partners are not against cash grants but we asked for more information and details about who will be eligible and how it will be disbursed.”