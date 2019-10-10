Latest update October 10th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Mother of Kaieteur News’ grenade attack accused, charged with ganja possession

Oct 10, 2019 News 0

In a search for 36-year-old Alfie Garraway at his mother’s resident some policemen discovered firearm, ammunitions and a quantity of cannabis in a bedroom.
The police have since charged his mother, Roseann Garraway, who admitted to the cannabis when the substance was found.
Alfie Garraway, the son of the defendant, is one of three men who are accused of the grenade attack at Kaieteur News which occurred on June 4, 2015, at Saffon Street, Charlestown, Georgetown.
Previously Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan ruled that prima facie case have been established against the three men who are accused of lobbing a grenade at a vehicle belonging to Kaieteur News Publisher, Glenn Lall. The three accused are to stand trial in the High Court.
Fifty-five-year-old Roseann Garraway, a cook and a mother of six of Lot 71 D’ Urban Street Lodge, Georgetown, was yesterday arraigned before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court where she pleaded not guilty to a possession of narcotics charge.
It is alleged that on October 5, 2019, at D’ Urban Street, Lodge, Georgetown she had in her possession 39 grams of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking. Roseann Garraway is being represented by attorney-at-law, Siand Durjon, who made a successful bail application for his client.
According to information, the police went to the defendant’s home, identified themselves and asked to conduct a search in and around the house. During the search the defendant was asked to open her bedroom door which was secured with a padlock.
The court heard that when the door was opened and the police gained access to the bedroom, a parcel containing leaves, seeds and stems was found.
The woman was then cautioned and when the allegation was put to her she claimed ownership of the substance and told the police that she usually boils it and uses it as medicine.
Moreover, police prosecutor Annalisa Brummell made objections to bail being granted based on the nature and penalty of the offence.
The defendant was granted bail in the sum of $60,000, by Principal Magistrate McGusty and the matter was adjourned to November 6, 2019.

More in this category

Sports

MVP Sports awards top athletes from 2019 ‘Jefford Classic’

MVP Sports awards top athletes from 2019 ‘Jefford Classic’

Oct 10, 2019

During a simple but significant ceremony yesterday morning at MVP Sports Store located in the Giftland Mall, the proprietor of the establishment, Ian Ramdeo, presented the top female athletes of the...
Read More
Boston, Cadogan, Griffith, Jacks shines at Morgan’s Learning Institute Inter House sports

Boston, Cadogan, Griffith, Jacks shines at...

Oct 10, 2019

Concacaf Nations League GFF name 22-man squad ahead of back to back matches against Antigua & Barbuda

Concacaf Nations League GFF name 22-man squad...

Oct 10, 2019

BCB/New York Business Group U-19 50 overs Arch rivals Rose Hall Town Pepsi and Albion advance to another final

BCB/New York Business Group U-19 50 overs Arch...

Oct 10, 2019

Final 16 for inaugural Dragon Stout ‘Community Cup’ Street-ball tournament confirmed

Final 16 for inaugural Dragon Stout...

Oct 09, 2019

Tropical Springs Transport SC overcome DCC in thriller

Tropical Springs Transport SC overcome DCC in...

Oct 09, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019