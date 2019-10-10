Mother of Kaieteur News’ grenade attack accused, charged with ganja possession

In a search for 36-year-old Alfie Garraway at his mother’s resident some policemen discovered firearm, ammunitions and a quantity of cannabis in a bedroom.

The police have since charged his mother, Roseann Garraway, who admitted to the cannabis when the substance was found.

Alfie Garraway, the son of the defendant, is one of three men who are accused of the grenade attack at Kaieteur News which occurred on June 4, 2015, at Saffon Street, Charlestown, Georgetown.

Previously Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan ruled that prima facie case have been established against the three men who are accused of lobbing a grenade at a vehicle belonging to Kaieteur News Publisher, Glenn Lall. The three accused are to stand trial in the High Court.

Fifty-five-year-old Roseann Garraway, a cook and a mother of six of Lot 71 D’ Urban Street Lodge, Georgetown, was yesterday arraigned before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court where she pleaded not guilty to a possession of narcotics charge.

It is alleged that on October 5, 2019, at D’ Urban Street, Lodge, Georgetown she had in her possession 39 grams of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking. Roseann Garraway is being represented by attorney-at-law, Siand Durjon, who made a successful bail application for his client.

According to information, the police went to the defendant’s home, identified themselves and asked to conduct a search in and around the house. During the search the defendant was asked to open her bedroom door which was secured with a padlock.

The court heard that when the door was opened and the police gained access to the bedroom, a parcel containing leaves, seeds and stems was found.

The woman was then cautioned and when the allegation was put to her she claimed ownership of the substance and told the police that she usually boils it and uses it as medicine.

Moreover, police prosecutor Annalisa Brummell made objections to bail being granted based on the nature and penalty of the offence.

The defendant was granted bail in the sum of $60,000, by Principal Magistrate McGusty and the matter was adjourned to November 6, 2019.