Man who used Pepsi bottle to beat, rob woman, granted bail

A labourer, who the court heard followed a woman from one place to another and successfully robbed her on his second attempt, was yesterday granted bail for the offence.
Travis Allen, of Lot 9 Front Road, West Ruimveldt, Georgetown, was arraigned before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court. The 23-year-old defendant, who pleaded not guilty to the charge, was represented by attorney-at-law, Clyde Forde.
It is alleged that on August 18, 2019, at Forshaw Street Georgetown, he robbed Lakrisha Parks of a bag containing an iPhone valued at $170,000, $24,000 cash and a car key, and at the time of, or immediately after the robbery, he used personal violence on same Lakrisha Parks.
Police prosecutor Annalisa Brummell made objections to bail being granted to the defendant based on the nature and the penalty the offence attracts.
According to information, Parks was able to see the defendant’s face twice on both occasions when he came in to contact with her.
The court heard that around 01:40 hrs Parks was leaving a show at the National Park when the defendant tried to snatch her bag but she held on to it and raised an alarm, the defendant then made good his escape.
The victim, then headed to Rio Night Club with some friends and as they were about to leave, the defendant came up to Parks and dealt her several lashes to her body with a Pepsi bottle. It was at that time the defendant relieved the victim of the articles mentioned in the charge, before making his escape.
Principal Magistrate McGusty ordered the defendant to lodge his passport and he was granted bail in sum of $150,000. The matter was adjourned to November 6, 2019.

