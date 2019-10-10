Man, 44, now awaits sentencing for raping girl, 6

Stating that he really has nothing to say in relation to being found guilty by a jury of raping a six-year-old girl, 44-year-old Selwyn Lancaster was yesterday remanded to prison and returns to court on Monday, October 28, when Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall is to sentence him to a term of imprisonment. State Prosecutor Tuanna Hardy presented two indictments against Lancaster; one for rape of a child under sixteen, and the other for sexual activity with a child under 16.

The first charge stated that on October 6, 2018 in the county of Demerara, Lancaster engaged in sexual penetration with the underage girl. Further, it was alleged that one month later on November 6, 2018, he engaged in sexual activity with the minor by touching her vagina. A 12-person jury found him guilty on both charges; its verdicts were unanimous. The now convicted rapist, who was represented by counsel, had initially pleaded not guilty to the charges.

According to reports, Lancaster was a frequent guest at the child’s home. It was reported that he made his way onto the verandah where the young girl was with an older sibling and placed his penis to her mouth. It was reported that the older sibling complained to their mother, but by the time the woman could have reached the scene, Lancaster had already fled. He was nevertheless arrested.

At the announcement of the jury’s verdict, Lancaster appeared shocked. When asked by trial Judge Simone Morris-Ramlall if he had anything to say in relation to the jury’s verdict, Lancaster, after consulting with his counsel said: “I really don’t have anything to say.” Thereafter, his lawyer requested that a probation report be complied on her client to assist the court with sentencing. Justice Morris-Ramlall granted the request and remanded Lancaster to prison.

Probation Officer, Simone Gaskin was tasked with presenting a victim impact statement she had taken from the young rape victim. The young girl expressed that she still feels bad and would get angry every time she sees Lancaster. She confessed that she no longer trusts some people. To this end, she added, “I want Selwyn to go to jail because of what he did to me.”