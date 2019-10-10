If Soulja Bai slip Guyana would get nuff poor people

Ever since Professor Clive talk about giving every poor household US$5,000 a year from de oil money dem have people who planning to stop wukking and sit down whole year.

Politicians all over de world know de dangers of giving free money. Some people who get welfare use to refuse to wuk till de government tell dem that dem got six months to find a job or no more welfare.

A week don’t past without people asking Soulja Bai when he gun start paying out de money. Jagdeo people asking him de same question suh this money gun be a big election issue. Dem boys know that even now it hard to find a labourer because people don’t want to wuk.

Imagine wha gun happen when de same people start to get free money. Dem would even picket de government one day if de money late. But de economist seh that inflation would kick in. Everything would cost more and in de end everybody gun be poor because everybody gun want to get de US$5,000.

People gun lef dem wuk fuh stay home and be poor just to collect de money.

Soulja Bai ain’t stupid. Some people ask him bout de money bearing in mind that Guyana ain’t get any oil as yet. De man tell dem that he got to look at de whole picture. Dem boys appreciate that.

De way how de man thinking got dem boys wondering how he got some Ministers doing stupidness. De airport contract wha Jagdeo sign had security cameras. Now de government putting out tender fuh security cameras.

Is either de contractor pocket de first set of money and lef Guyana to spend pun de same thing again or de airport money run out before de contractor coulda buy de cameras.

Dem boys know how de cameras important. De odda day a lady had to use she cell phone to trap a CANU officer who try to plant drugs pun she. Dem had odda occasions when people use to wait till de luggage check in and then put drugs inside.

Now de airport buying cameras but it depends on who monitoring. Then Geer come up wid some idea that would sink de Titanic.

Talk half and wait for tomorrow.