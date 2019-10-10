Govt. invites bids for security cameras at CJIA – Chinese contractor gets paid $80M for same project

The Government has released an invitation for seal bids from companies for the supply of CCTV IP Network Cameras to be installed at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

Kaieteur News understands that such cameras were already paid for, based on the contract signed by the People’s Progressive Party’s (PPP) when it was in government and China Harbour Engineering Company Limited (CHEC).

According to page 56 of the contract in relation to Bills and Quantities (See PHOTO), it shows that in terms of communication and engineering of the terminal, such cameras were already catered for.

The contract shows that 280 cameras at US$1, 145.59 a piece were catered for which totals to a cost of US$320,866. A total of 24, 24 inch monitors were also included in the bill at unit cost of US$982.55 which totals US$23,581.20. A total of three CCTV System Software were also billed for a total cost of US$19,646.70. When calculated the total cost is US$364,102.90 which is equivalent to roughly GYD$80M.

The question is left to be answered as to why the government is now tendering for bids for security cameras that have already been catered or paid for.

In the Year 2011 a few weeks before former President Bharrat Jadeo left office, the agreement between CHEC and the PPP was signed for the Expansion of the CJIA at the cost of US$150M. This publication also learnt that the signing of the contract was done secretly and was only made known to the public by the Jamaican press.

The Expansion Project was said to entail a longer runway to accommodate larger planes and an entirely new and modernized terminal building. Guyana was also promised that its international airport would have had the luxuries of eight passengers’ bridges, elevators, escalators, energy saving roofs and sufficient space to install a viewing gallery.

It was reported that the funding for this project was only released in the year 2012 and construction began in 2013. The contract and project was then criticized by the then opposition, the coalition Government, A Partnership for National Unity +Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC). After the coalition government took office the project was halted and modifications were made before continuing with CHEC.

The original plan of eight passengers’ bridges was reduced to only four and instead of a new terminal building, the old one was renovated.

This newspaper also learnt that the project was scheduled to finish last year but the deadline was not met. An extension was granted by the government for the project to be completed by the end of the first quarter of this year. However, to date works are still ongoing.

As a matter of fact Kaieteur News had also reported that the four passenger boarding bridges had to be temporarily suspended to facilitate emergency works which caused inconvenience to passengers.

The works done were also criticized for being below standard after media houses reported that runway lights failed due to slack cable connection. This caused a number of passengers to be left stranded after their flight was diverted to the Piarco Airport Trinidad and Tobago.

It was also reported recently that only a few of the many toilets installed were functioning at the CJIA.

It is being asked by some commentators, whether taxpayers are getting full benefit for their dollars since this loan has to be repaid.