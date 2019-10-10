Latest update October 10th, 2019 12:59 AM

Emotional Bar admittance for Sophia Findlay

Sophia Findlay knew she wanted to become an Attorney-at-Law from a very tender age. In fact, she was identified by an elder as the one in her family to pursue this noble profession because of some of the traits she displayed. Yesterday, Findlay’s dreams became a reality after her petition to practice law in the courts of Guyana was accepted by Chief Justice Roxane George.

Attorney-at-Law Sophia Findlay

Over the weekend, Findlay was among several Guyanese who graduated from the Hugh Wooding Law School, Trinidad with their Legal Education Certificate (LEC), a prerequisite to practice law in the Caribbean region. “I am not boastful, nor do I feel like I have arrived; I am humbled,” Findlay told the court as she promised to serve the people of her country.

The newest member to the legal fraternity revealed that her journey in getting this far was not easy, and that she endured many tears, sleepless nights. She said, too, that there were also times when she doubted herself and credited her persistence to God. Findlay became emotional during her speech, as she dedicated her entrance into this profession to her teenage son who attends The Bishops High School.

Findlay is attached to the Hughes Fields and Stoby Law Firm of which prominent lawyer Nigel Hughes, who presented her petition, is a Managing Partner. And Findlay also confessed that she aspires to be a fraction of the well-rounded lawyer Hughes is. Prior entering the legal profession, Findlay worked as a Flight Attendant, Teacher, Public Relations Consultant, Marketing Consultant and Human Resource Manager.

 

