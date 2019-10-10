Courts PeeWee Football Round-of-16 to begin this weekend

Last Saturday marked the final day of play in the group round-robin stages of the 2019 Courts Under-12 PeeWee football tournament that is being contested at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground on Carifesta Avenue.

St. Agnes Primary, St. Pius and North Georgetown are the only teams heading into the final 16 with a perfect record. The standings following the group round-robin play along with this Saturday’s fixtures for the MOE ground are found below.

Teams Play Win Draw Lost GF GA GD Points

Group A

Genesis 3 2 1 0 6 1 5 7

West Ruimveldt 3 1 2 2 0 2 5

Craig 3 1 1 1 3 3 0 4

South Ruimveldt 3 0 0 3 0 7 -7 0

Group B

St. Pius 3 3 0 0 20 1 19 9

Mae’s 3 2 0 1 6 11 -5 6

Enterprise 3 1 0 2 4 5 -1 3

Smith Memorial 3 0 0 1 3 16 -13 0

Group C

Tucville 3 2 1 0 6 0 6 7

St. Stephen’s 3 1 1 1 3 2 1 4

Mocha 3 1 0 2 4 6 -2 3

J.E. Burnham 3 1 0 2 1 6 -5 3

Group D

Soesdyke 3 2 1 0 12 2 10 7

Marian Academy 3 1 2 0 3 1 2 5

F.E. Pollard 3 1 0 2 3 7 -4 3

St Margaret’s 3 0 1 2 1 9 -8 1

Group E

North G/T 3 3 0 0 11 1 10 9

Redeemer 3 2 0 1 5 2 3 6

Uitvlugt 3 1 0 2 2 3 -1 3

Ann’s Grove 3 0 0 3 0 12 -12 0

Group F

St. Agnes 3 3 0 0 8 0 8 9

Timerhi 3 2 0 1 6 4 2 6

St. Ambrose 3 1 0 2 4 4 0 3

Plaisance 3 0 0 3 0 10 -10 0

Saturday’s Fixtures

10/12/2019 Round of 16 MOE Ground Match #

13:00 hrs Redeemer vs St Agne’s 37

13:00 hrs Genesis vs Mae’s 38

13:50 hrs Timerhi vs St Stephens 39

13:50 hrs Craig vs Soesdyke 40

14:40 hrs St. Pius vs Uitvlugt 41

14:40 hrs Marian Academy vs West Ruimveldt 42

15:30hrs Enterprise vs Tucville 43

15:30hrs North Georgetown vs St. Ambrose 44