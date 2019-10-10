Latest update October 10th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Courts PeeWee Football Round-of-16 to begin this weekend

Oct 10, 2019 News 0

Last Saturday marked the final day of play in the group round-robin stages of the 2019 Courts Under-12 PeeWee football tournament that is being contested at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground on Carifesta Avenue.

Round-of-16 action in the Courts Peewee football tournament begins Saturday at the MOE ground.

St. Agnes Primary, St. Pius and North Georgetown are the only teams heading into the final 16 with a perfect record. The standings following the group round-robin play along with this Saturday’s fixtures for the MOE ground are found below.
Teams Play Win Draw Lost GF GA GD Points
Group A
Genesis 3 2 1 0 6 1 5 7
West Ruimveldt 3 1 2 2 0 2 5
Craig 3 1 1 1 3 3 0 4
South Ruimveldt 3 0 0 3 0 7 -7 0
Group B
St. Pius 3 3 0 0 20 1 19 9
Mae’s 3 2 0 1 6 11 -5 6
Enterprise 3 1 0 2 4 5 -1 3
Smith Memorial 3 0 0 1 3 16 -13 0
Group C
Tucville 3 2 1 0 6 0 6 7
St. Stephen’s 3 1 1 1 3 2 1 4
Mocha 3 1 0 2 4 6 -2 3
J.E. Burnham 3 1 0 2 1 6 -5 3
Group D
Soesdyke 3 2 1 0 12 2 10 7
Marian Academy 3 1 2 0 3 1 2 5
F.E. Pollard 3 1 0 2 3 7 -4 3
St Margaret’s 3 0 1 2 1 9 -8 1
Group E
North G/T 3 3 0 0 11 1 10 9
Redeemer 3 2 0 1 5 2 3 6
Uitvlugt 3 1 0 2 2 3 -1 3
Ann’s Grove 3 0 0 3 0 12 -12 0
Group F
St. Agnes 3 3 0 0 8 0 8 9
Timerhi 3 2 0 1 6 4 2 6
St. Ambrose 3 1 0 2 4 4 0 3
Plaisance 3 0 0 3 0 10 -10 0
Saturday’s Fixtures
10/12/2019 Round of 16 MOE Ground Match #
13:00 hrs Redeemer vs St Agne’s 37
13:00 hrs Genesis vs Mae’s 38
13:50 hrs Timerhi vs St Stephens 39
13:50 hrs Craig vs Soesdyke 40
14:40 hrs St. Pius vs Uitvlugt 41
14:40 hrs Marian Academy vs West Ruimveldt 42
15:30hrs Enterprise vs Tucville 43
15:30hrs North Georgetown vs St. Ambrose 44

More in this category

Sports

MVP Sports awards top athletes from 2019 ‘Jefford Classic’

MVP Sports awards top athletes from 2019 ‘Jefford Classic’

Oct 10, 2019

During a simple but significant ceremony yesterday morning at MVP Sports Store located in the Giftland Mall, the proprietor of the establishment, Ian Ramdeo, presented the top female athletes of the...
Read More
Boston, Cadogan, Griffith, Jacks shines at Morgan’s Learning Institute Inter House sports

Boston, Cadogan, Griffith, Jacks shines at...

Oct 10, 2019

Concacaf Nations League GFF name 22-man squad ahead of back to back matches against Antigua & Barbuda

Concacaf Nations League GFF name 22-man squad...

Oct 10, 2019

BCB/New York Business Group U-19 50 overs Arch rivals Rose Hall Town Pepsi and Albion advance to another final

BCB/New York Business Group U-19 50 overs Arch...

Oct 10, 2019

Final 16 for inaugural Dragon Stout ‘Community Cup’ Street-ball tournament confirmed

Final 16 for inaugural Dragon Stout...

Oct 09, 2019

Tropical Springs Transport SC overcome DCC in thriller

Tropical Springs Transport SC overcome DCC in...

Oct 09, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019