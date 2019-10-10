Courts PeeWee Football Round-of-16 to begin this weekend

Latest update October 10th, 2019 12:59 AM
Last Saturday marked the final day of play in the group round-robin stages of the 2019 Courts Under-12 PeeWee football tournament that is being contested at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground on Carifesta Avenue.
St. Agnes Primary, St. Pius and North Georgetown are the only teams heading into the final 16 with a perfect record. The standings following the group round-robin play along with this Saturday’s fixtures for the MOE ground are found below.
Teams Play Win Draw Lost GF GA GD Points
Group A
Genesis 3 2 1 0 6 1 5 7
West Ruimveldt 3 1 2 2 0 2 5
Craig 3 1 1 1 3 3 0 4
South Ruimveldt 3 0 0 3 0 7 -7 0
Group B
St. Pius 3 3 0 0 20 1 19 9
Mae’s 3 2 0 1 6 11 -5 6
Enterprise 3 1 0 2 4 5 -1 3
Smith Memorial 3 0 0 1 3 16 -13 0
Group C
Tucville 3 2 1 0 6 0 6 7
St. Stephen’s 3 1 1 1 3 2 1 4
Mocha 3 1 0 2 4 6 -2 3
J.E. Burnham 3 1 0 2 1 6 -5 3
Group D
Soesdyke 3 2 1 0 12 2 10 7
Marian Academy 3 1 2 0 3 1 2 5
F.E. Pollard 3 1 0 2 3 7 -4 3
St Margaret’s 3 0 1 2 1 9 -8 1
Group E
North G/T 3 3 0 0 11 1 10 9
Redeemer 3 2 0 1 5 2 3 6
Uitvlugt 3 1 0 2 2 3 -1 3
Ann’s Grove 3 0 0 3 0 12 -12 0
Group F
St. Agnes 3 3 0 0 8 0 8 9
Timerhi 3 2 0 1 6 4 2 6
St. Ambrose 3 1 0 2 4 4 0 3
Plaisance 3 0 0 3 0 10 -10 0
Saturday’s Fixtures
10/12/2019 Round of 16 MOE Ground Match #
13:00 hrs Redeemer vs St Agne’s 37
13:00 hrs Genesis vs Mae’s 38
13:50 hrs Timerhi vs St Stephens 39
13:50 hrs Craig vs Soesdyke 40
14:40 hrs St. Pius vs Uitvlugt 41
14:40 hrs Marian Academy vs West Ruimveldt 42
15:30hrs Enterprise vs Tucville 43
15:30hrs North Georgetown vs St. Ambrose 44
Oct 10, 2019During a simple but significant ceremony yesterday morning at MVP Sports Store located in the Giftland Mall, the proprietor of the establishment, Ian Ramdeo, presented the top female athletes of the...
Oct 10, 2019
Oct 10, 2019
Oct 10, 2019
Oct 09, 2019
Oct 09, 2019
The late Minister of Education, Dr. Dale Bisnauth, told me that Cheddi Jagan was one of the world’s most modest leaders.... more
The APNU+AFC seems determined to lose the next elections. You would have presumed that since a date for elections has been... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders As she delivered the unanimous decision of the 11 members of the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]