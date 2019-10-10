Commander Lord Gives Donation To Flood Victims

‘D’ Division Commander, Linden Lord, yesterday spearheaded a distribution of cleaning supplies to six households at Zeelugt East Bank Essequibo,

an area within his jurisdiction, who were affected by flood waters.

Additionally donations were made to a teacher of the New Horizon Day Care centre and a Reverend of the Ebenezer Church Playgroup both located at Den Amstel. The recipients were thankful for the donations and the commander noted that “some of the supplies were purchased with cash that ranks put up to help out a good cause.”