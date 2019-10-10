$8M upgrade for La Penitence Market

A newly constructed Revenue Office and renovated City Constabulary outpost are among the upgrades to the La Penitence Market.

These rehabilitative works are estimated at more than $8M.

On Tuesday, a team from the Georgetown Municipality visited the market to assess the ongoing works.

Councillor for Constituency 10, David Allicock stated, works on the market commenced six weeks ago and is 95% complete. “Presently, the City Constabulary Division, Revenue Office and a sanitary block have been renovated… there is fixed ventilation, new steps, ceiling and flooring as well,” he stated.

Eston Bostwick, another councillor, further explained that the construction has been divided into two phases, with phase one expected to be completed by next week. Plans are already being streamlined for the commencement of phase two in 2020.

“For phase two, we recognised that 90% of the roof will have to be done over… It is mostly the northern, eastern and southern sides that need total re-sheeting of the roof,” he noted.

This is according to a released disseminated by the Department of Public Information.

In that release, City Engineer, attached to the Georgetown Mayor and City Council, Rashid Kellman, said that the newly renovated revenue office will provide much relief to the vendors when paying their rates and taxes. He also noted that with the newly renovated division office for the City Constabulary, security will be improved.

The project was made possible after funds were allotted to carry out major rehabilitation works at other markets in Georgetown, after a tendering process by the Georgetown Mayor and City Council.