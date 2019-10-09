Tropical Springs Transport SC overcome DCC in thriller

In an effort to keep the Under-15 players of Tropical Springs Transport Sports Club and power house Demerara Cricket Club active, the management of both clubs have agreed to compete in a two best in three 30 overs cricket competition.

In game two played last Saturday evening at the DCC ground, the home team lost to TSTSC by three runs. They won the toss and invited the visitors to take first strike. TSTSC had a slow but steady start with openers Ryan Latiff and Dave Mohabir putting on 21 for the first wicket in eight overs before losing the latter for three bowled by off spinner Jayden Dowlin, son of former West Indies opener, Travis Dowlin.

Mohabir followed for 9, caught and bowled by pacer Nyeem Khan. Thereafter, there was a steady procession to and from the pavilion with only Daniel Goolab (20) and Stephon Sankar (11) reaching double figures in a total of 110 all out off 30 overs. Extras contributed a healthy 37.

Bowling for DCC, Dowlin took 3 for 13 off four overs including a maiden. He was supported by Khan 2 for 12 off three overs and Romeo Deonarain 1 for 20. In reply, DCC openers Jayden Campbell and Deonarain put on 16 in two overs before the former was lbw to national U-15 all rounder Alvin Mohabir for two.

Deonarain soon departed in similar fashion also off Mohabir for three; Jonathan Van Lange and Nick Ramnauth put their team in a comfortable position before Ramnauth went for 28 while Van Lange was dismissed for 16.

TSC bowlers then strangled the home team bowling them out for 108 off 27 overs. Captain Mohabir captured 3 for 28 off six overs to take the player-of-the-match award. Dave Mohabir supported with 3 for 26 off six and Sankar 2 for 8. The first encounter, another closely fought game was won by DCC in the final over.

The third and final game is tentatively set for Saturday night at the same venue.