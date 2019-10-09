Toshao Chairman upbraids Opposition for disrespecting President Granger

Chairman of the National Toshaos’ Council (NTC), Nicholas Fredericks, on Monday afternoon, scolded the political opposition, who he said were blatant in their disrespect for President David Granger.

The Head of State had delivered the feature address at the opening ceremony of the 13th National Toshaos’ Conference (NTC) at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC), Lillendaal.

However, while heading to the podium, a small number of opposition leaders refused to stand.

The NTC Chairman said the opposition’s action was disrespectful.

“We are here for a conference. It is protocol that when His Excellency, for any country, gets up to make a presentation that we all stand. He is still our President. No one else was sworn in. He is our Executive President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana,” Fredericks emphasised.

He said for the Opposition to be sitting while “the Indigenous Peoples” were standing, leaves much to be desired.

“What message is that sending to us? To me, it is a sign of disrespect to the executive leader of our country.”

The NTC chair also chided the opposition politicians for circulating invitations to an Opposition Leader reception, when the Head of State had extended an invitation for an event on Monday evening at State House.

He got a ‘yes’ when he called on the Toshaos to attend the president’s reception.

Both the Government and the Opposition posted photos afterwards of Amerindians at separate functions hosted by President Granger and Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo respectively.

“Don’t let us be divided. I know we all have our political affiliation, but when we come to the conference here, we come as one people and we are going one way,” Fredericks stated.