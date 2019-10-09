Region Two REO bars Press from RDC statutory meeting

The monthly statutory meetings of the Regional Democratic Council in any administrative region, has always been open to the public; even more importantly the press.

Yesterday, however, the local press on the Essequibo Coast was denied access to the statutory meeting, reportedly on the orders of the Regional Executive Officer, Denis Jaikaran.

As Kaieteur News entered the RDC compound yesterday, the media personnel who was wearing his press pass at the time, was told by a security guard to wait at the Guard hut. The security guard went up the stairs, then returned saying that the press is not permitted in the RDC, as instructed by the Regional Executive Officer, Denis Jaikaran.

Multiple phone calls were then made to Jaikaran’s phone in an effort to garner an explanation, all of which went unanswered.

Jaikaran, who represents the Coalition Government, began serving as REO of Region Two in January. Since his appointment, Jaikaran has landed in multiple conflicts with members of the RDC. He was recently accused of assaulting the Regional Vice Chairman, during a confrontation in the RDC boardroom.

His recent attack on the press is being questioned, especially since the press should be granted unrestricted access to various forums, including the RDC statutory meetings.

Jaikaran’s actions have since been condemned by members of the Regional Democratic Council, including members of the Coalition, especially since no justification was given for his action.

Councillor Hardat Narine, who represents the Alliance For Change, said that he is disappointed at the REO’s actions. Narine added that the REO is using the RDC boardroom for his personal use.

“He continues to operate as a dictator in the region, giving the President and the Coalition a bad name. When he restricts the press, he makes it look as though he has plenty things to hide, and as if he’s afraid that they would question him,” said the councillor.

Narine said that Jaikaran dismantled the standing committees of the RDC.

Quite a number of Councillors have blamed the REO’s conduct for the recent friction in the RDC. Councillor Naitram who also represents the Coalition said that Jaikaran’s actions have driven the opposition out of the RDC.

The Regional Chairman, Devenand Ramdatt, said that no decision was taken by the RDC to have the press debarred, and if such an action was taken, it was taken by the clerk of the RDC.

“At no stage can the REO make such a decision, so we believe that the media has an important role to play in disseminating key developmental matters. If such as decision was taken, it was taken by the clerk the RDC and it is unjustifiable,” said Ramdatt.

Other media personnel on the Essequibo Coast have also expressed their disappointment at the REO’s course of action.