Prosecution, police witness clash over witness’s testimony in Maryann Daby trial

A witness, who is a Superintendent of Police, Errol Watts, and the attorney for the defendant yesterday clashed during his testimony in relation to the trial of Maryann Daby, who is accused of being in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Watts was blazed during cross-examination in relation to his testimony.

The 26-year-old defendant of Lot 127 D’Aguiar Park, Houston, Georgetown, had pleaded not guilty to the two charges which stated that she had an unlicensed pistol and six live rounds on May 13, 2019, at Albert Street, Thomas Lands, Georgetown, while she was not the holder of a firearm licence enforced at the time.

Her case is being conducted in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts by Senior Magistrate Leron Daly. Attorney-at-law Mark Waldron is representing the defendant while Police Prosecutor Richard Harris is representing the state in the matter.

Yesterday Senior Superintendent of Police Errol Watts was called to testify as to the role he played in the investigation. However, during his testimony a heated exchange took place between the lawyer and him.

This was during cross-examination when the lawyer pointed out several discrepancies in his testimony.

The lawyer put to the witness that most of what he said in the witness box was not in his written statement to which the witness agreed.

The witness seemed upset when forced to agree that on two occasions, he gave differing details to the court against what is in his statement as it related to the registration number for a vehicle and the serial number of the alleged firearm from Daby.

The witness further stated, “I have a lot of work to do in protecting the citizens even you [attorney]. I am not a robot.”

The magistrate at the completion of Watts’s testimony to the court adjourned the matter until October 24, next.

Police Prosecutor Harris is expected to call three more witnesses to testify against Maryann Daby.

Two months ago, Magistrate Daly discharged the case against Daby for attempted murder. She had been charged with the offence after it was alleged that she pulled a gun on a police officer in an attempt to shoot him on the same day and the same location as her other charges.

The case was discharged against her following a number of concerns raised during the Preliminary Inquiry.

Magistrate Daly ruled, firstly, on the main witness, John Holder, who gave conflicting statements to the court. The witness had confessed that he lied in his first statement when he said that he saw when Daby pointed the gun at Kissoon.

However, he claimed that this was not true and that was mentioned in his statement because a senior official of the force had asked him to change his statement. As a result, the magistrate disregarded Holder’s evidence.

The Police Constable has since been charged and released on $300,000 bail for willfully attempting to pervert the course of justice in relation to the matter following his confession.

Daby is currently out on $750,000 High Court bail pending the hearing and determination of her matters before the court.