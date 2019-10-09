PI continues into Sophia bike killing

Almost one year after the killing of 26-year-old Seon Harry, who was fatally stabbed during an altercation with another man over a bicycle, the defendant Darius Barrington, 31, of Lot 634 ‘A’ Field Sophia is currently on bail as the preliminary inquiry of the matter continues.

During yesterday’s court proceedings continuing with the preliminary inquiry which is being done by Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, Barrington sat in the prisoners dock as one more witness testified into the matter.

On the first occasion, Barrington was not required to plead to the indictable charge, which stated that on October 18, 2018, at South Sophia, Georgetown, he unlawfully killed Seon Harry.

According to reports on October 18, 2018, around 21:00 hrs, Henry picked up Barrington’s bicycle without his permission and went to a shop to purchase food. When Harry returned from the shop with the defendant’s bicycle, Barrington confronted him and kicked the food out of his hand.

Harry then became annoyed by the defendant’s action and armed himself with a cutlass and dealt Barrington several chops to his left hand, head and abdomen.

The reports stated that Barrington, trying to defend himself, pulled out a knife from his waist and stabbed Harry multiple times about his body. The victim then fell to the ground and both men were picked up and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where Barrington was treated for his injuries and placed in police custody, while Harry was pronounced dead on arrival.