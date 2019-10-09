Latest update October 9th, 2019 12:59 AM

NSC assists Flying Stars Unity Force

The National Sports Commission (NSC) continues to assist Circle Tennis Clubs in an effort to revive the sport across the country. The entity presented

Former President of the Guyana Circle Tennis Association, Trevor Fraser making a presentation to Flying Stars Unity Force Club (FSUF) in the NSC Head Office compound.

a quantity of racquets and balls to Flying Stars Unity Force Circle Tennis Club of Region six yesterday.
The Flying Stars club will take on Saint Pius Sports Complex in the semi finals of the NSC competition on a date to be announced.

