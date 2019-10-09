Mining operations of Troy Resources closed after deadly pit cave-in

Authorities have closed mining operations at Troy Resources following a pit cave-in that killed Ryan Taylor, a pit technician, yesterday.

Expressing condolences, Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman, and his staffers disclosed that the incident occurred at Troy Resources’ Karouni mine site, Region Seven .

The Ministry said that Taylor, of Alberttown, Georgetown, was among miners working on the construction of a “bench” in a mining pit, when there was a slippage, which allegedly led to Taylor falling and being covered.

Taylor is a father of three young children.

“The Minister has since instructed the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) to begin making the necessary preparations for a thorough investigation of the matter. A report is to be compiled and submitted upon completion. In the interim, all work in the area of construction has been ordered ceased, pending the investigation.”

The Ministry said it is continuing to urge miners and companies to exercise extreme care when carrying out these operations.

“The Ministry further urges all involved in the sector to always be in compliance, to evade any risks and fatalities as the above.”

The police in a separate statement said that the incident occurred at 04:30 hrs at 14 Miles Issano, Mazaruni.

“Enquiries revealed that on 2019-10-08 about 02:00 hrs, the deceased who is employed with Troy Resources, 14 Miles, Issano, Mazaruni River was working along with three others on the night shift inside a mining pit when it collapsed under its own weight covering the victim. The other workers evaded the dirt and escaped uninjured.”

The police said that the co-workers immediately began digging for the victim.

Taylor was examined by the company’s doctor about not long after and was declared dead.

The body was taken to Lyken Funeral home, where it awaits a post mortem.

Meanwhile, the People’s United and General Workers Union (PU&GWU), in its own statement, said that it is of the opinion that it is one too many.

The union said it is pursuing immediate action from all quarters to investigate the circumstances causing this death with a view to instituting preventative measures that would protect workers in similar circumstances.

“Ryan Taylor was not a member of the union; however, he was a worker subjected to the same conditions of labour as all others. His death highlights the importance of health and safety in the workplace. He has left to mourn three minor children, ages five, nine and 12.”

The union said that the industrial death has robbed Taylor’s children the opportunity of growing into adulthood with him being there to father them.

“His home circle has lost a breadwinner. Accidents do not happen, they are caused; therefore, they are preventable. The worst impact is loss of life.”

PU&GWU said it will also be calling for an inquest consistent with the Occupational Safety and Health Act.

“Letters will be dispatched to the subject Minister Amna Ally, Troy Resources, and Guyana Geology and Mines Commission.”

In an interview, the aunt of the victim, Susan Taylor, told Kaieteur News that Tuesday morning around 04:00hrs, she received a phone call from someone telling her that Taylor was involved in an accident. However, later in the day, she received another call from someone who said that her nephew is dead.

“Is long he going in the interior and work and nothing like this never happened so when they told me that he was involved in an accident, I did not take it serious until I received another phone call that he dead.”

When contacted, the victim’s children’s mother, Alecia Griffith, stated: “I don’t know how Ryan fall. He working in the interior years now. I does make sure I pray for Ryan… now look what happened.”