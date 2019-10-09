Latest update October 9th, 2019 12:59 AM

Mental illnesses can be treated successfully

Oct 09, 2019

– service available free of cost

“Mental illness can be effectively and successfully treated,” said Dr. Elizabeth Nickram, who is a Psychiatrist attached to the Psychiatric Clinic at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).
She, during an interview with this newspaper, said that there has been success in the treatment of mental illnesses, since patients show an adherence to the treatment offered. She further noted that there is a low percentage of relapse.
Dr. Nickram said that the National Psychiatric Hospital is designed for long-term inpatient care of patients with mental illnesses.
“The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation is just as competent as the National Psychiatric Hospital; however, at the moment GPHC offers only short term inpatient care of patients. Outpatient management is the same in both institutions,” she explained.
The doctor disclosed that the mental illnesses commonly diagnosed are psychotic, depressive, anxiety, somatoform, substance use disorders among many others. She explained that the aforementioned mental illnesses are just broad categories of which a wide range of mental illnesses fall under.
Questioned about the treatment methods used, she responded that these methods include psychotherapies, biological therapies, and social intervention. She added that they also use the bio-psycho-social model in their treatment approach.
She explained that mental illness does not have a face. She highlighted, “Frequently, people can have mental illness and it would not be evident to the public eye.”
The psychiatrist stated that although it has not been researched, she can estimate that about 20% of patients are diagnosed annually as a result of drug abuse.
Dr. Nickram listed the locations of other psychiatric clinics aside from the GPHC and the National Psychiatric Hospital. These are at Bartica, Linden, Mahaicony, Enmore, Leonora, Parika, Mabaruma and Lethem.
She also noted that consultation and treatment are free of cost.

