Jagdeo vex wid Gayle who don’t care

Chris Gayle come to Guyana and play cricket. Then he hold he birthday party. While he in de country, de PNC had a trip to Linden and since Gayle never been to Linden, he decide to mek de trip.

De man seh he was coming to Guyana fuh more than 15 years and he never been to Linden. Well Jagdeo get vex. De man cuss up. He seh Gayle in he ‘effing bad books’.

But Gayle don’t care. Dem boys know Gayle don’t have to carry he plate to nobody. He got more money than even Jagdeo. Dat is why dem seh Jagdeo petty like dem li’l children or some women. If you talk to somebody who is not dem friend then dem done play wid you.

Gayle done seh he not supporting any political party so he don’t know why Jagdeo giving himself blood pressure. He even got he people trying to gain notice. Soulja Bai go to de Toshao conference. When he walk in because he is de president, people does stand up. Jagdeo people do de opposite.

De Toshao chairman had to lecture dem. De man seh he shame. He thought dem did know better. When Cheddi tun President after Dessy lose de elections, when Cheddi enter a room, Dessy use to stand up.

Miss Janet did stop being president but when she go to Ohh Pee and enter a room like when she visit Luncheon, de man use to stand up as soon as she enter de room. Dat is respecting de office and de individual.

Dem boys seh after dis, Jagdeo deh in nuff people bad books just like how Patto deh in nuff people bad books when it come to dem overpass. De man spend nuff money to put elevator because dem have people who can’t climb dem stairs.

One morning in de height of peak hours, de elevator stick. People stand up and sweat fuh more than an hour before deh could come out. Is now Patto admit dat a proppa lift is a hard thing to get at dis time. He send to Sweden to see if he can get help. He got to wait till November though.

Talk half and watch Jagdeo waste he time.