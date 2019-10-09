India interested in financing energy projects

Newly appointed Indian High Commissioner to Guyana, Dr. K. J. Srinivasa, on Monday paid a courtesy call on Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson.

During his visit, the High Commissioner reiterated India’s support to Guyana as he committed to offering scholarships to persons interested in studying there.

He also highlighted a few areas in which the Government of India is excited to participate in through funding.

In addition to a few others, Dr. K. J. Srinivasa expressed interest in funding projects in Guyana related to solar and renewable energy as well as climate change.

During the meeting, the Ministry said, the Minister, David Patterson, briefed him on the procurement processes here after the diplomat expressed interest.