India interested in financing energy projects

Latest update October 9th, 2019 12:59 AM
Newly appointed Indian High Commissioner to Guyana, Dr. K. J. Srinivasa, on Monday paid a courtesy call on Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson.
During his visit, the High Commissioner reiterated India’s support to Guyana as he committed to offering scholarships to persons interested in studying there.
He also highlighted a few areas in which the Government of India is excited to participate in through funding.
In addition to a few others, Dr. K. J. Srinivasa expressed interest in funding projects in Guyana related to solar and renewable energy as well as climate change.
During the meeting, the Ministry said, the Minister, David Patterson, briefed him on the procurement processes here after the diplomat expressed interest.
Oct 09, 2019The final 16 teams that will participate in the inaugural Dragon Stout ‘Community Cup’ Street-ball tournament have been finalised. This information was disclosed following an official...
Oct 09, 2019
Oct 09, 2019
Oct 09, 2019
Oct 09, 2019
Oct 09, 2019
There isn’t a day, and I literally mean this, that doesn’t pass whereby the New York Times (NYT) does not get valuable... more
There is a worrying trend in our High Court over the past few years. A number of persons charged with murder have been pleading... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders As she delivered the unanimous decision of the 11 members of the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]