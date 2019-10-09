Latest update October 9th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

India interested in financing energy projects

Oct 09, 2019 News 0

Newly appointed Indian High Commissioner to Guyana, Dr. K. J. Srinivasa, on Monday paid a courtesy call on Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson.

Newly appointed Indian High Commissioner to Guyana, Dr. K. J. Srinivasa during the meeting on Monday.

During his visit, the High Commissioner reiterated India’s support to Guyana as he committed to offering scholarships to persons interested in studying there.
He also highlighted a few areas in which the Government of India is excited to participate in through funding.
In addition to a few others, Dr. K. J. Srinivasa expressed interest in funding projects in Guyana related to solar and renewable energy as well as climate change.
During the meeting, the Ministry said, the Minister, David Patterson, briefed him on the procurement processes here after the diplomat expressed interest.

More in this category

Sports

Final 16 for inaugural Dragon Stout ‘Community Cup’ Street-ball tournament confirmed

Final 16 for inaugural Dragon Stout ‘Community Cup’...

Oct 09, 2019

The final 16 teams that will participate in the inaugural Dragon Stout ‘Community Cup’ Street-ball tournament have been finalised. This information was disclosed following an official...
Read More
Tropical Springs Transport SC overcome DCC in thriller

Tropical Springs Transport SC overcome DCC in...

Oct 09, 2019

This is the best chance for Warriors to break the ‘Finals’ jinx

This is the best chance for Warriors to break the...

Oct 09, 2019

Sandhills Friendship defeat Ebini to win BCB/Berbice River Cricket T20 tournament

Sandhills Friendship defeat Ebini to win...

Oct 09, 2019

Nand Persaud Group of Companies goes racing again on Nov. 3

Nand Persaud Group of Companies goes racing again...

Oct 09, 2019

Hero Caribbean MotoCorp supports Cancer Institute via CPL 2019 promotion

Hero Caribbean MotoCorp supports Cancer Institute...

Oct 09, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • In the interest of justice

    There is a worrying trend in our High Court over the past few years. A number of persons charged with murder have been pleading... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019