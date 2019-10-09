Human Resource Capacity available and capable to scrutinise lifting of Crude from FPSOs

– GGMC commissioner

Commissioner of the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC), Newell Dennison, said yesterday, that his Commission has officials who are available and capable to scrutinise the lifting of crude from Floating Production and Storage vessels (FPSOs).

According to a recent report by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Guyana can expect to lift its first share of one million barrels of crude oil as early as February 2020. This also indicated that oil production is likely to start before the end of this year.

With this being revealed, questions were raised as it relates to Guyana’s readiness and preparedness when it comes to receiving first oil. One of the issues of concern was and is the monitoring and measuring process of Guyana’s oil.

Head of the Guyana Energy Department, Dr. Mark Bynoe, had said that preparations are being fast tracked to ensure that Guyana has all the necessary systems and mechanisms in place especially as it relates to the metering of the nation’s oil.

He had gone on to mention that in terms of the measurement and calibration, the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) will be responsible.

However, Dr. Bynoe had added that GGMC will also play an integral role in the process which is to be responsible for the whole “integrity” (making sure the entire process is done without dishonesty) of the process. This entails the oversight of the crude lifting process also the process as it regards to the measurement and calibration.

When Kaieteur News spoke to the Commissioner of GGMC yesterday, he said that as it relates to the oversight or scrutiny of the processes, that the officials available have been exposed to such processes and have a fair knowledge of what needs to be done.

In terms of training, the Commissioner said that the officials will continue to train in order become fully educated about the technicalities of their respective duties.

Dennison also implied that even though these officials are available, they are not many in number and also hold other responsibilities within the Commission. This, he said, will cause them to work overtime due to the added workload.

“We would like to have more people; we do have a human resource challenge.” These were the words of the Commissioner as he indicated his Commission’s intentions to have more officials onboard as it regards to the Petroleum Department of GGMC.

He also said that Dr. Mark Bynoe had mentioned that the Energy Department is currently hiring experts in order to assist the various agencies responsible for the monitoring of Guyana’s oil. Those hired are largely being funded by a US$20M World Bank Loan for the Guyana Petroleum Resources Governance and Management Project (GPRGMP).

The training, he explained, is something the Commission will welcome not only to increase the number of qualified officials but experts’ knowledge will be passed on to local officials who are and will become part of the Commission’s Petroleum Department.