Latest update October 9th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

House-to-House data encoding to be completed by October 15 – Commissioners

Oct 09, 2019 News 0

The data collected from the House-to-House registration is expected to be fully encoded by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Secretariat by October 15, 2019, according to Commissioner Sase Gunraj.

Commissioner Vincent Alexander

The Commission held its weekly statutory meeting at the GECOM Kingston Headquarters, yesterday. After last Tuesday’s meeting, Commissioner Bibi Shadick had said that after the encoding and cross-matching of the data are over, Chief Elections Officer (CEO), Keith Lowenfield, has committed to preparing a report for public scrutiny.
As for cross-matching, the first of two batches of fingerprints have been sent to the international supplier, and the Commission is expected to receive those before the week is out.
The data will be used as a comparator during the Claims and Objections period, which started on October 1, 2019. Gunraj told reporters yesterday that 2,127 Claims have been made so far, and two objections.

Commissioner Vincent Alexander

Statutory Meetings of the Commission are likely to become bi-weekly, said Commissioner Vincent Alexander, who explained that the Commission and the Secretariat are both ramping up work to be prepared for the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections. The second meeting of each week will occur on Friday.
He revealed that the Administrative Committee will be reactivated, meeting on Tuesday, to fill up several vacancies for which the empty posts have been affecting the work of the Secretariat, including a Logistics Manager, an Assistant Chief Elections Officer, and a Research Officer.
Those posts had been vacant since last year, and could not have been filled during the period following former GECOM Chair, Justice (ret’d) James Patterson’s resignation, Alexander said.
He provided that the Operations Committee intends to meet on Friday so they could focus on managing matters related to the House-to-House data.

More in this category

Sports

Final 16 for inaugural Dragon Stout ‘Community Cup’ Street-ball tournament confirmed

Final 16 for inaugural Dragon Stout ‘Community Cup’...

Oct 09, 2019

The final 16 teams that will participate in the inaugural Dragon Stout ‘Community Cup’ Street-ball tournament have been finalised. This information was disclosed following an official...
Read More
Tropical Springs Transport SC overcome DCC in thriller

Tropical Springs Transport SC overcome DCC in...

Oct 09, 2019

This is the best chance for Warriors to break the ‘Finals’ jinx

This is the best chance for Warriors to break the...

Oct 09, 2019

Sandhills Friendship defeat Ebini to win BCB/Berbice River Cricket T20 tournament

Sandhills Friendship defeat Ebini to win...

Oct 09, 2019

Nand Persaud Group of Companies goes racing again on Nov. 3

Nand Persaud Group of Companies goes racing again...

Oct 09, 2019

Hero Caribbean MotoCorp supports Cancer Institute via CPL 2019 promotion

Hero Caribbean MotoCorp supports Cancer Institute...

Oct 09, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • In the interest of justice

    There is a worrying trend in our High Court over the past few years. A number of persons charged with murder have been pleading... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019