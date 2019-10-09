House-to-House data encoding to be completed by October 15 – Commissioners

The data collected from the House-to-House registration is expected to be fully encoded by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Secretariat by October 15, 2019, according to Commissioner Sase Gunraj.

The Commission held its weekly statutory meeting at the GECOM Kingston Headquarters, yesterday. After last Tuesday’s meeting, Commissioner Bibi Shadick had said that after the encoding and cross-matching of the data are over, Chief Elections Officer (CEO), Keith Lowenfield, has committed to preparing a report for public scrutiny.

As for cross-matching, the first of two batches of fingerprints have been sent to the international supplier, and the Commission is expected to receive those before the week is out.

The data will be used as a comparator during the Claims and Objections period, which started on October 1, 2019. Gunraj told reporters yesterday that 2,127 Claims have been made so far, and two objections.

Statutory Meetings of the Commission are likely to become bi-weekly, said Commissioner Vincent Alexander, who explained that the Commission and the Secretariat are both ramping up work to be prepared for the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections. The second meeting of each week will occur on Friday.

He revealed that the Administrative Committee will be reactivated, meeting on Tuesday, to fill up several vacancies for which the empty posts have been affecting the work of the Secretariat, including a Logistics Manager, an Assistant Chief Elections Officer, and a Research Officer.

Those posts had been vacant since last year, and could not have been filled during the period following former GECOM Chair, Justice (ret’d) James Patterson’s resignation, Alexander said.

He provided that the Operations Committee intends to meet on Friday so they could focus on managing matters related to the House-to-House data.