Guyana attends World Federation of Trade Unions meeting in Argentina

The Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU), participated in a two-day meeting with Latin American and Caribbean trade unions affiliated to the World Federation of Trade Unions (WFTU) from October 2, last.

It took place in Buenos Aries, Argentina, where the union was represented by its Assistant General Secretary, Aslim Singh, the statement said.

According to the statement, GAWU used the opportunity to bring attention to the heavy burdens the workers and their families now face in Guyana.

The workers and their families have been confronted by heavy increases in the cost-of-living occasioned by the imposition of new taxes, hiking of existing taxes and the withdrawal of subsidies to workers and pensioners, the statement said.

The Union’s Assistant General Secretary further highlighted that Guyana’s democratic culture and rule of law are being undermined following the failure of the Government to abide by the consequences of a successful No Confidence motion in the National Assembly.

The Union explained that the democratic and other forces in the country were now engaged in a new struggle to restore Constitutional rule through free and fair elections and rollback the hardships imposed on the working-class.

“Our Union, through our intervention, also took cognizance of the growing inequality in our world, the rising spate of unemployment and the threats of wars and conflicts facing mankind.”

GAWU’s intervention noted that climate change poses a substantial challenge, and there is need to urgently address this issue, the statement said. The rising fight back by workers and allied forces globally who are seeking a better tomorrow and life for them, their families and future generations was also highlighted.

WFTU General Secretary, George Mavrikos who is based at the body’s headquarters in Athens, Greece also attended the meeting.

Mavrikos, in his address to the meeting, noted that workers and their organisations need to continue to rise aloft the banner of struggle and unity. He reminded that the path the working-class has travelled is paved with immense and intense struggles and the modern world has several contradictions.

He said that resources are being spent on arms when millions are impoverished. The WFTU General Secretary urged those present to continue to fight for a better world for this and the next generations. He added that all sectors are involved.

The statement said that participants from the various countries also informed the meeting of what is taking place in their respective nations. It noted that the story was all too familiar as the meeting learnt that workers are confronted by every conceivable means to rollback their gains and undermine their victories.

The meeting also heard from a delegation from Venezuela which provided an update of the circumstances of the Government facing attacks from several quarters.

It brought together 50 trade unionists from Argentina, Guyana, Uraguay, Paraguay, Chile, Cuba, Mexico, Panama, Dominican Republic, Brazil, Cuba, Nicaragua, among other countries in the region.

On the last day of the meeting (October 3), participants observed the International Day of Action. The theme of this year’s Action Day was “Struggle against Xenophobia, Racism and Fascism.”

The statement claimed that the organisation has pointed out that xenophobia and racism are intentionally raised so as to divide them.

The WFTU highlighted that in many places wars and conflicts have created millions of refugees who fall victims of hatred and racist discriminations. In numerous countries, it noted, fascist and fascist-like parties are entering into Government and imposing many hardships and difficulties on workers.

WFTU has placed at the forefront of its demands the struggle for peace and equality, fighting against Apartheid in South Africa, against racial and all types of discrimination, including the rights of all workers, women, migrants and refugees.

The WFTU has an affiliated membership of some 96 million workers in 138 countries worldwide. It has set itself by the end of 2020 to have 100 million workers in its fold. The GAWU has been an affiliate of the WFTU for many years and has received solidarity and support during its previous struggles.

In the more recent times, the organisation was critical of the Government’s decision to close the sugar estates and put thousands of workers on the breadline.