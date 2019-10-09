Final 16 for inaugural Dragon Stout ‘Community Cup’ Street-ball tournament confirmed

Latest update October 9th, 2019 12:59 AM
The final 16 teams that will participate in the inaugural Dragon Stout ‘Community Cup’ Street-ball tournament have been finalised. This information was disclosed following an official press release from Dragon Stout Brand Coordinator Jamal Baird.
The participants, who will be compdting for over $500,000 in prizes, are North East La Penitence, Albouystown, Leopold St, Broad St, Sophia, LA Ballers, Bent St, Gold is Money, Back Circle, Sparta Boss, Alexander Village, Future Stars, Tiger Bay, Melanie-B, Ansa McAl All-Stars and Showstoppers.
According to Baird, “The teams have been selected from various environs and several regions which provides a national flavour and true representation of the growing streetball culture.”
He further added, “The event is the start of an exciting project which has the capacity to become a staple of the local street-ball and community landscape and attract a mass following.”
November 15th is the scheduled date of the elimination tournament’s commencement. The other playing nights are November 22nd and 29th, with December 6th pencilled as the grand finale. All match will be hosted at the National Gymnasium.
Baird affirmed, “It’s an exciting opportunity for the brand to establish and foster a relationship with the respective communities through the common denominator of sport.” He related, “Presently systems and structures are being created and fine tuned to ensure a memorable event that will leave a lasting impression in the minds of the spectators and more importantly the players.”
“There is a buzz within the respective communities about the tournament which bodes well for its success as players are excited to compete”, Baird declared.
