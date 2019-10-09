Essequibians alarmed at recent spike in burglary and robbery

Residents living on the Essequibo Coast now fear for their safety and security, following a series of burglaries over the past four days.

Based on information reaching this publication, three businesses within the Anna Regina township were burglarised, while a Chinese restaurant in Zorg was robbed; the owner and customers were held at gunpoint.

On Saturday night, the C&H Ramdahim and Son Variety store, better known as ‘Green,’ was burglarised. According to reports reaching this publication, the lone perpetrator gained entry to the variety store through a glass door on the second floor of the building.

Missing is an undisclosed sum of cash along with other items. No arrest has since been made.

Sometime between 01:00hrs and 1:30 hrs on Sunday, a lone burglar also broke into the Shawn Minimart, another popular business within the Anna Regina Township.

The proprietor told Kaieteur News that the male suspect gained access inside the building, after opening a glass door on the third floor of the building. The man made off with an undisclosed sum of cash along with other items. Kaieteur News understands that no arrest has been made.

Sometime around 23:00hrs last Sunday , three armed men stormed a Chinese Restaurant in Zorg and made off with an undisclosed sum of cash, after holding the proprietor and customers at gunpoint.

One source who spoke to this publication said, “They had customers in the shop when the man them come in. A male and a female and another person were at the counter.

The Chinese man try run but they catch he and put he on the ground… He ask them if they want money and he carry them to the cash register and give them some money.”

Based on reports, the men made off with an undisclosed sum of cash, which included foreign currency along with jewellery. Since all men were masked, none of them were identified by any witnesses, and no arrest has since been made.

Sometime around 01:00hrs yesterday, a grocery shop in Richmond was broken into. The businesswoman said that the suspect made off with one carton of cigarettes.

“I does usually wake up to keep watch and then I hear the noise downstairs. I made noise and the bai run out after he sprawl the grill. The suspect who has since been described as a thin short male, is in police custody.