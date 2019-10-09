Engineer estimates construction of Abram Zuil Secondary School to cost $594.9M

– Contractor’s Bid Tops by $100M

An engineer has estimated the construction of Abram Zuil Secondary School to cost a whopping $594,992,330. This was unveiled yesterday at the weekly opening of bids at the National Procurement and tender Administration Board (NPTAB).

The project saw ten bids and they were in the $300M to $500M range. Courtney Benn Contracting Services put in a bid for 634,052,191 but the bid that topped all was submitted by R. Bassoo & Sons Construction Company with an astonishing $698,856,459, which was $100M higher than the Engineer’s Estimate.

Other notable projects were the Cheddi Jagan International Airport Corporation, Collection, Removal, & Disposal of Domestic and International Rubbish, Guyana Water Incorporated, Procurement of Goods -SDR11 HDPE Pipes and Guyana Defence Force, Construction of Water Harvesting Reservoir and Pump House, Base Camp Seweyo.

Ministry of Communities

The Construction of Abram Zuil Secondary School, Abram Zuil Essequibo Coast, Region #2

Cheddi Jagan International Airport Corporation

Collection, Removal, & Disposal of Domestic and International Rubbish

Guyana Water Incorporated

Procurement of Goods -SDR11 HDPE Pipes

Guyana Defence Force

Construction of Water Harvesting Reservoir and Pump House, Base Camp Seweyo

Ministry of Social Protection

Rehabilitation of Reinforced Concrete Drains, Hadfield Street Palms Georgetown.

Supply and Install One (1) 170 KVA Generator Set

Rehabilitation to Guest House No.2 New Opportunity Corps, Onderneeming, Region #2

Rehabilitation to Male Dorm New Opportunity Corps, Onderneeming, Region #2

Rehabilitation and Modification to Block ‘C’ Ward 8 at the Palms Geriatric Institution

Rehabilitation and Modification to Block ‘B’ Ward 5 at the Palms Geriatric Institution

Rehabilitation and Modification to Block ‘B’ Ward 4 at the Palms Geriatric Institution

Rehabilitation of Kitchen New Opportunity Corps

Rehabilitation of Stores New Opportunity Corps, Onderneeming, Region No.2

Rehabilitation and Modification to Block ‘C’ Ward 7 at the Palms Geriatric Institution