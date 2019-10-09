Latest update October 9th, 2019 12:59 AM

Engineer estimates construction of Abram Zuil Secondary School to cost $594.9M

Oct 09, 2019

– Contractor's Bid Tops by $100M

An engineer has estimated the construction of Abram Zuil Secondary School to cost a whopping $594,992,330. This was unveiled yesterday at the weekly opening of bids at the National Procurement and tender Administration Board (NPTAB).
The project saw ten bids and they were in the $300M to $500M range. Courtney Benn Contracting Services put in a bid for 634,052,191 but the bid that topped all was submitted by R. Bassoo & Sons Construction Company with an astonishing $698,856,459, which was $100M higher than the Engineer’s Estimate.
Other notable projects were the Cheddi Jagan International Airport Corporation, Collection, Removal, & Disposal of Domestic and International Rubbish, Guyana Water Incorporated, Procurement of Goods -SDR11 HDPE Pipes and Guyana Defence Force, Construction of Water Harvesting Reservoir and Pump House, Base Camp Seweyo.

 

Ministry of Communities
The Construction of Abram Zuil Secondary School, Abram Zuil Essequibo Coast, Region #2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cheddi Jagan International Airport Corporation
Collection, Removal, & Disposal of Domestic and International Rubbish

 

Guyana Water Incorporated
Procurement of Goods -SDR11 HDPE Pipes

 

 

 

Guyana Defence Force
Construction of Water Harvesting Reservoir and Pump House, Base Camp Seweyo

 

 

 

 

Ministry of Social Protection
Rehabilitation of Reinforced Concrete Drains, Hadfield Street Palms Georgetown.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supply and Install One (1) 170 KVA Generator Set

 

 

 

Rehabilitation to Guest House No.2 New Opportunity Corps, Onderneeming, Region #2

 

 

 

 

Rehabilitation to Male Dorm New Opportunity Corps, Onderneeming, Region #2

 

 

 

 

 

Rehabilitation and Modification to Block ‘C’ Ward 8 at the Palms Geriatric Institution

 

 

 

 

 

Rehabilitation and Modification to Block ‘B’ Ward 5 at the Palms Geriatric Institution

 

 

 

 

 

Rehabilitation and Modification to Block ‘B’ Ward 4 at the Palms Geriatric Institution

 

 

 

 

 

Rehabilitation of Kitchen New Opportunity Corps 

 

 

 

Rehabilitation of Stores New Opportunity Corps, Onderneeming, Region No.2

 

 

 

 

Rehabilitation and Modification to Block ‘C’ Ward 7 at the Palms Geriatric Institution

