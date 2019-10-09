Engineer estimates construction of Abram Zuil Secondary School to cost $594.9M

Latest update October 9th, 2019 12:59 AM
– Contractor’s Bid Tops by $100M
An engineer has estimated the construction of Abram Zuil Secondary School to cost a whopping $594,992,330. This was unveiled yesterday at the weekly opening of bids at the National Procurement and tender Administration Board (NPTAB).
The project saw ten bids and they were in the $300M to $500M range. Courtney Benn Contracting Services put in a bid for 634,052,191 but the bid that topped all was submitted by R. Bassoo & Sons Construction Company with an astonishing $698,856,459, which was $100M higher than the Engineer’s Estimate.
Other notable projects were the Cheddi Jagan International Airport Corporation, Collection, Removal, & Disposal of Domestic and International Rubbish, Guyana Water Incorporated, Procurement of Goods -SDR11 HDPE Pipes and Guyana Defence Force, Construction of Water Harvesting Reservoir and Pump House, Base Camp Seweyo.
Ministry of Communities
The Construction of Abram Zuil Secondary School, Abram Zuil Essequibo Coast, Region #2
Cheddi Jagan International Airport Corporation
Collection, Removal, & Disposal of Domestic and International Rubbish
Guyana Water Incorporated
Procurement of Goods -SDR11 HDPE Pipes
Guyana Defence Force
Construction of Water Harvesting Reservoir and Pump House, Base Camp Seweyo
Ministry of Social Protection
Rehabilitation of Reinforced Concrete Drains, Hadfield Street Palms Georgetown.
Supply and Install One (1) 170 KVA Generator Set
Rehabilitation to Guest House No.2 New Opportunity Corps, Onderneeming, Region #2
Rehabilitation to Male Dorm New Opportunity Corps, Onderneeming, Region #2
Rehabilitation and Modification to Block ‘C’ Ward 8 at the Palms Geriatric Institution
Rehabilitation and Modification to Block ‘B’ Ward 5 at the Palms Geriatric Institution
Rehabilitation and Modification to Block ‘B’ Ward 4 at the Palms Geriatric Institution
Rehabilitation of Kitchen New Opportunity Corps
Rehabilitation of Stores New Opportunity Corps, Onderneeming, Region No.2
Rehabilitation and Modification to Block ‘C’ Ward 7 at the Palms Geriatric Institution
