Worker who got 'cold feet' caught returning stolen amplifier

A 29-year-old porter was yesterday given community service after he pleaded guilty to a charge of simple larceny in which he stole an article from his employer’s store.
It was alleged that the defendant, Rickford Atwell, stole one amplifier valued at $45,000 which is the property of Saied Amid, his employer, on October 2, last at the Regent Household and Electronics store located on Regent Street Georgetown.
At the time the charge was read, Atwell was arraigned in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus.
Police Prosecutor Adduni Inniss related the facts of the charge. The court heard that on the day in question the business place was closed for the day and the regular checks of the workers’ bags were being made.
The defendant was asked to have his bag checked, which he was taking to the back of the building at that time. After producing his bag it was searched and the stolen item was discovered.
The owners of the store summoned the police and, under caution, Atwell told police ranks he was taking the amplifier home to see if it was working. He was arrested and subsequently charged for the offence.
Atwell was given an opportunity to address the court after the facts was related. He stated that he was packing an area in the store when he came across the amplifier which he decided to put in his bag.
However, when the search was taking place, he changed his mind and decided to take back the item. While going with his bag to take back the item he was caught.
The magistrate then asked him where he was taking the item and what he was going to do with it. The defendant failed to provide a proper answer and as he acknowledged what he did was wrong while saying by knowing this that was his reason for taking back the item.
Given that he was a first offender and the item was recovered, the magistrate sentenced Atwell to nine weeks of community service at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court. He is to also undergo six months of counselling. In default of these orders, Atwell will spend three weeks in prison.

