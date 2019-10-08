Latest update October 8th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Supenaam water front project stalled for months – already falling apart.

Oct 08, 2019 News 0

Over the past few months, works on the Supenaam waterfront project on the Essequibo Coast has halted- even worse, sections of the project that were already completed are falling apart.

The toilet facilities that are presently non-operational

Kaieteur News understands that phase one of the multi-million dollar project commenced late last year, and was scheduled to conclude by the end of March 2019.
Chief River and Sea Defense Officer, Kevin Samad said that one key feature of phase one of the project, was the construction of a river defense which runs along the water front. According to information reaching this publication, that aspect of the project’s phase one has been complete. Samad said that phase one will also include vending huts, along with five washroom facilities.

Broken tiles on the boat landing

The Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson, during a multi stakeholder meeting in the region earlier this year, said that phase one of the project would’ve been completed by the end of March 2019. “Phase one is scheduled to be completed by the end of this month [March]. When that is finish it will be a new water front development with new boat house, as well as parking and road way when we are finished,” said Patterson during the meeting last March.

The incomplete vending huts

When Kaieteur News visited the project site last Thursday, it was observed that there were a number of vending huts, which were yet to be completed, and the five toilet facilities are yet to be opened. As for the boat landing, a number of ceramic tiles on the structure’s floor have already broken apart. There was no indication that the construction of a parking lot has commenced, nor the construction of a proper access road around the project.
One resident who spoke to this publication said that no work was done on the project over the past four months. Tax payers are concerned that the incomplete work may require additional expenditure in the long run, if works do not resume as soon as possible.

 

 

 

The incomplete vending huts

 

More in this category

Sports

Ramdhani siblings excels at Yonex Alberta Series #1

Ramdhani siblings excels at Yonex Alberta Series #1

Oct 08, 2019

Narayan and Priyanna Ramdhani both excelled at the Yonex Alberta Series #1 Tournament held at the Sunridge Badminton Centre in Calgary Alberta Canada between October 4-5. The duo won the Mixed...
Read More
GCA’S NBS 2nd division 40-overs Persaud’s 98 and Motto’s 5-25 spur DCC to victory

GCA’S NBS 2nd division 40-overs Persaud’s 98...

Oct 08, 2019

1320 Heat Rematch Large Surinamese contingent anticipated

1320 Heat Rematch Large Surinamese contingent...

Oct 08, 2019

‘Happiest Men Alive’ win Demerara Rotary Rally

‘Happiest Men Alive’ win Demerara Rotary

Oct 08, 2019

GTTA National Schools’ Novices Championship set for this month end

GTTA National Schools’ Novices Championship set...

Oct 08, 2019

Government to host exciting CPL watch-party at D’Urban Park

Government to host exciting CPL watch-party at...

Oct 08, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • In the interest of justice

    There is a worrying trend in our High Court over the past few years. A number of persons charged with murder have been pleading... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019