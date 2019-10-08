Supenaam water front project stalled for months – already falling apart.

Latest update October 8th, 2019 12:59 AM
Over the past few months, works on the Supenaam waterfront project on the Essequibo Coast has halted- even worse, sections of the project that were already completed are falling apart.
Kaieteur News understands that phase one of the multi-million dollar project commenced late last year, and was scheduled to conclude by the end of March 2019.
Chief River and Sea Defense Officer, Kevin Samad said that one key feature of phase one of the project, was the construction of a river defense which runs along the water front. According to information reaching this publication, that aspect of the project’s phase one has been complete. Samad said that phase one will also include vending huts, along with five washroom facilities.
The Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson, during a multi stakeholder meeting in the region earlier this year, said that phase one of the project would’ve been completed by the end of March 2019. “Phase one is scheduled to be completed by the end of this month [March]. When that is finish it will be a new water front development with new boat house, as well as parking and road way when we are finished,” said Patterson during the meeting last March.
When Kaieteur News visited the project site last Thursday, it was observed that there were a number of vending huts, which were yet to be completed, and the five toilet facilities are yet to be opened. As for the boat landing, a number of ceramic tiles on the structure’s floor have already broken apart. There was no indication that the construction of a parking lot has commenced, nor the construction of a proper access road around the project.
One resident who spoke to this publication said that no work was done on the project over the past four months. Tax payers are concerned that the incomplete work may require additional expenditure in the long run, if works do not resume as soon as possible.
