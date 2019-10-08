Still no leads in murder of Festival City man

Latest update October 8th, 2019 12:59 AM

Almost three days after he was brutally killed in his home during the course of a robbery, police are still unable to arrest anyone in relation to the murder of 53-year-old Darrell Breedy. The incident occurred last Saturday around 03:30hrs.

Darrel Breedy

In an invited comment ‘A’ Division Commander Marlon Chapman told Kaieteur News that the matter is still being investigated. He further added that police have not yet been able to apprehend any suspects.
However, initial investigation into the matter revealed that there might have been more than one intruder in the Breedy’s home on the fatal night.
Breedy reportedly came face to face with the intruders that gained entry into his home through a window at the bottom flat of his two-storey home.

The house where the shooting occurred

It is believed that a scuffle then ensued between Breedy and the intruders. It was during that scuffle that one of the intruders discharged a round hitting Breedy in his abdomen. He was pronounced dead on arrival at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).
After the shooting, it is believed that the intruders carted off a 32 inch flat screen television and $11,000 cash. The man, who was described as a very peaceful individual, leaves to mourn his wife and two children.

