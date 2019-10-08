Residents, vendors clash with businessman …after he attempts to erect fence across street

In an ongoing situation on the West Demerara, residents and vendors have clashed with a businessman after he attempted on Sunday to erect a fence on an access road.

The access road is located north of the Vreed-en-Hoop junction, and leads to a secondary school and several homes lining the seawall area.

The road is the main entrance.

According to Godfrey Bess, a businessman, he did indeed attempted on Sunday to place a fence on his property.

He tendered copies of what he said were court documents which give him control of the lands, including the access road.

However, residents and vendors who have been operating there for years, said the courts have erred and in any case, for the sake of public good, it is impossible for someone to own a road.

The Regional Democratic Council of Region Three said it is looking into the matter at the moment.

According to vendors and residents, Bess had rented a building belonging to a co-op society located along the access road. However, he eventually gained control of the property.

Bess claimed he then purchased additional lands in the area, including the part which the current road stands.

He said that a court order issued recently allowed him control of the land.

The battle for control of the land- prime property- heated up in 2015 with vendors clashing with Bess, leading up to the court matters.

Vendors said that they raised the matters at the NDC and regional levels, met several ministers and even raised it, in vain, with the President, David Granger, and Prime Minister, Moses Nagamotoo.

Bess said yesterday that he is fencing his property with enough space left for the roadway.

He said that nearby snackettes opposite his property were illegal and have to be removed and this will allow for vehicles and pedestrians to move freely.

Among the vendors were a number of them who have been selling beef and pork for years as well as persons selling food.

That Vreed-en-Hoop area is prime property.