Ramdhani siblings excels at Yonex Alberta Series #1

Narayan and Priyanna Ramdhani both excelled at the Yonex Alberta Series #1 Tournament held at the Sunridge Badminton Centre in Calgary Alberta Canada between October 4-5. The duo won the Mixed Doubles C-Flight and Priyanna won the Women Singles & Doubles B-Flight.
According to a release from Guyana Badminton Association (GBA) President, Gokarn Ramdhani, the performances of the duo is extremely great especially as they are up against some of the top competitors in the #1 ranked Pan Am country.
Following are the overall results:
Priyanna Ramdhani: Flight B – Ladies Singles & Doubles champion; Flight C – Mixed Doubles champion; Flight A – semi-finalist.
Narayan Ramdhani: Flight C – Mixed Doubles champion; Flight B – Men’s Singles semi-finalist; Flight A – third round.
Mixed Doubles C – Flight: Quarter finals: Narayan Ramdhani & Priyanna Ramdhani won a bye.
Semifinals: Narayan Ramdhani & Priyanna Ramdhani defeated Archangelo Ouano & Archelle Ouano 21-17, 21-15.
Finals: Narayan Ramdhani & Priyanna Ramdhani defeated Viro Hang & Ivy Ung 21-12, 21-15.
Women Singles B-Flight results: Semi-finals: Priyanna Ramdhani won a bye.
Finals: Priyanna Ramdhani defeated Carol Fu of Calgary Winter Club: 21-10, 21-13.
Women Doubles B-flight – Finals: Priyanna Ramdhani & Mary Smith defeated Carol Fu & Jessica Leung 21-14, 21-13.
