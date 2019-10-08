Latest update October 8th, 2019 12:59 AM

News anchor – turned-cop, Berbician arrested in car with large quantity of ganja

Police, acting on intelligence, reportedly busted one of their own, all decked out in his uniform, on Aubrey Barker Road, South Ruimveldt yesterday.

The ganja that were wrapped and in the car.

The arrested men, including the policeman.

The men arrested were identified as Ramu Singh from Berbice while the cop is said to be a corporal whose name was given as Quincy Bacchus.
From indications the car was being tracked from Berbice. The ganja was found in the trunk of the car.
New 2019