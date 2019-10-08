Latest update October 8th, 2019 12:59 AM

Mother of four shot in back while sleeping at home

Oct 08, 2019 News 0

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting incident of 24-year-old Alecia Henry at her Front Road, West La Penitence, Georgetown home early yesterday morning. The woman was asleep in her home that she shares with her four children and spouse when the incident occurred.

The victim

The bullet entered the building

The place where the shooting occurred

Kaieteur News understands that yesterday morning around 02:00hrs Henry, her 11-month –old baby and spouse, were asleep when she was suddenly jerked awake after feeling a sharp pain in her back. After realizing that she was bleeding, the woman then woke up her spouse who subsequently stopped a taxi and took her to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) to seek medical attention.
In an interview, the victim’s spouse, Kevin Carter, told Kaieteur News that he was barely awake when he heard several gunshots ringing out in the area. However, he said that he did not think it was something to be alarmed about so he stayed in bed.
“Soon as I was about to go back to sleep I feel she touching me and telling me how she back hurting. So I moved she away from the wall and that is when I see the bullet hole…when I see that hole I done know what happened so I just fetch she outside and hurry and carry she to the hospital. I just glad that my daughter is ok because I won’t have take it easy if my child was shot,” he further stated.
When this publication arrived at the scene, there were blood stains on the couple’s bed and a visible bullet hole in the wall.
According to sources, Henry had to undergo an emergency surgery at the hospital for the removal of the bullet from her body and is said to be in a stable condition.
Police have launched an investigation into the matter.

