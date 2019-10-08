Man, who hide gun from police in crotch, awaiting sentence

Twenty-eight-year-old Kevin Bruce who was found with a gun in his pants crotch at a police station was yesterday remanded to prison after he appeared in court to answer to a possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Bruce called “Bankey” was arraigned before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where he admitted to both charges.

The charges stated that on September 26, 2018, at East La Penitence Police Station he had in his possession one .32 Taurus pistol and 10 .32 live rounds of ammunition without being a licensed firearm holder.

The defendant, who is still recovering from a gunshot wound he sustained to his abdomen moments after the firearm was found in his pants crotch, offered to give an explanation to the court.

According to the facts of the charge presented by police prosecutor Quinn Harris, on the day in question ranks from the East La Penitence Police Station received information about an unknown male being in a yard where he doesn’t belong.

Acting on the information received about 00:10hrs when the police arrived and went into the yard when they saw someone dressed in black exiting the southern door of the house with a haversack on his back.

The court heard that when the police called out to the unidentified man he started to run and the police chased after him, when the guy was apprehended a rank asked to conduct a search on him for anything illegal or wrongfully obtained.

After Bruce refused to co-operate he was placed in the police vehicle and carried to the police station.

When they arrived at East La Penitence Police Station and the defendant exited the vehicle and was heading to the inquiry office, a police officer observed him with his hands in front his crotch area. He then whipped out a hand gun.

The police officer in turn took out his service pistol and ordered Bruce to drop his gun. The defendant refused to comply and in fear for his life the officer discharged a round that hit the defendant in his abdomen.

An ambulance was then called in and the defendant was rushed to the hospital while under police supervision.

However, the defendant admitted that having a firearm without being a licensed firearm holder is wrong and mentioned that the gun does not belong to him but it was given to him to protect the house.

He further stated that when he was shot by the police officer he was about to give them the gun since they didn’t find it on him when the first search was conducted.

Principal Magistrate Marcus remanded the defendant to prison and his sentencing was deferred to October 14, 2019.