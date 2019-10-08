Latest update October 8th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Man found with stolen female underwear in pocket

Oct 08, 2019 News 0

According to the police, a father of three who was caught red-handed with stolen articles was yesterday remanded to prison by Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus.

Yudhister Samjawan

Yudhister Samjawan pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to him in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
It was alleged that on October 4, 2019, at West Ruimveldt Georgetown, Samjawan broke and entered the dwelling home of Yanti Stephens and stole one Samsung cellphone valued at $35,000, a female underwear valued $400 and $50,000 cash.
The defendant who was not represented by an attorney, told the court that he is 26-years-old who resides at 58 Third Street Alexander Village. He added that he works at the fishery and is also a taxi-driver.
Police prosecutor, Adduni Innis, objected to bail for the defendant based on the fact that he was found in a trench by neighbours who summoned the police.
Upon arrival, the police searched the defendant and found him with the female undergarment in his right side pants pocket.
Prosecutor Innis also added that the victim positively identified the defendant, as she saw him crawling out of her house.
She further noted that the particulars about the defendant which he related to the court were not what he told the police when he was arrested.
On the other hand, the defendant stated that on the day in question he was drinking with friends in the area.
Suddenly persons came running towards him pushing him in the trench. He added that it was the people who placed the underwear in his pocket.
After listening to both sides, the magistrate upheld the submission of the prosecutor and refused bail for the defendant. She instructed him to make his next court appearance on October 21, 2019.

 

