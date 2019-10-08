Linden gang killings spill over to Georgetown – police issue wanted bulletins for several

From all accounts it appears as if the Linden gang wars and killings are spilling over into the city of Georgetown.

Commander of ‘A’ Division, Assistant Commissioner, Marlon Chapman, yesterday disclosed that the recent attempted execution of a man at East La Penitence Public Road, is suspected to be an extension of the gang feud happening presently in Linden.

Sources have indicated that the man had moved to Georgetown to seek refuge, but apparently has been followed by his assailants.

It is said that the gun-toting man in last Saturday’s incident hails from Linden, while his two accomplices and car driver, are from Georgetown.

The target was said to be shopping at the East La Penitence roadside when a group of men turned up in a black Toyota Premio car and attempted to kill him.

They had pursued the man, firing wild shots in the air as he sprinted away to evade the bullets.

The intended victim reportedly returned fire and shot a John Lewis, 22, of East Ruimveldt on the left hand and abdomen, resulting in him being hospitalised under police guard at the Georgetown Hospital.

The injured man was abandoned at the scene by his colleagues who escaped into the Albouystown area.

Yesterday, the police issued a wanted bulletin for several men said to be connected to the murder and attempted murder committed on Ian Williams and Melita Antigua respectively on September 28, 2019 at Lover’s Lane, South Amelia’s Ward, Mackenzie, Linden.

Wanted by the police are Martin Fraser, Renard Caesar, Richard Caesar, Randy Billy, Sherwin Benjamin and Denzil Grant who are all wanted by the police for questioning in relation to the incident.

Police said that anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the men, are asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 444-3406, 444-3297, 444-3429, 444-3512, 225-3650, 226-1928, 911 or the nearest police station.

Wanted by police also is Alfie Norman Garraway for questioning in relation to possession of firearm and ammunition at Norton Street Lodge on October 5, 2019.