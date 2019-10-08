Jealous man awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to hacking wife to death

A 44-year-old man has been further remanded to prison where he is now awaiting sentencing for manslaughter. The man, Athlone Pitt, called ‘Buddy’ confessed to Justice Jo Ann Barlow yesterday that he unlawfully killed his wife on June 01, 2016, when he pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge.

He will be brought back to court on Wednesday, October 23 for sentencing.

Cindy Pitt called Candacy of 18 Chelsea Park, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara, died almost instantly after she was attacked and chopped by her husband Athlone Pitt in the compound of the Bygeval Secondary School, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara, where she was employed as a security guard. Reports indicate that the couple had been married for 13 years.

Because Athlone, who was described as abusive was unemployed, his wife sought employment to sustain their family.