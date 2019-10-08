Latest update October 8th, 2019 12:59 AM

GCA'S NBS 2nd division 40-overs Persaud's 98 and Motto's 5-25 spur DCC to victory

Oct 08, 2019

At Bourda, Ace Warriors won the toss in overcast conditions and, in a match reduced to 30 overs due to overnight rain, were bowled out for 60 in 17.1 overs. Only Andre Baker who made 15 and Rawle Enmore, 11 reached double figures in a disappointing performance.

Joshua Persaud

Daniel Mootoo

Mark Baptiste took 3-14, veteran off-spinner Kevin Ross 3-21 and Joel Spooner 2-1 for Transport Sports Club (TSC) who knocked off the runs in 5.1 overs; scoring 61-1. Devaughn Nandan who made 22 was the only batsman dismissed while Sunil Singh (15) and Joel Spooner (14) saw their team to an emphatic win.
At DCC, the host in another rain affected encounter defeated GNIC by 121 runs in a game reduced to 35 overs. West Indies U-19 batsman Joshua Persaud reached the boundary eight times and cleared it on seven occasions before falling two short of a pugnacious century.
Persaud got support from Alphius Bookie who fell for 48 and West Indies U-19 left-arm spinner Ashmead Nedd who finished unbeaten on 45 as the Queenstown unit was bowled out for 289 in 35 overs.
Premchand Sookdeo had 2-58 while lively young pacer Jerimiah Benjamin took 2-60 for GNIC who were skittled out for 69 despite a one man resistance from Dwayne Dick who contributed 33.
Teenager Daniel Mootoo captured 5-25 which was the only five-wicket haul of the round while leg-spinner Steven Sankar had 4-17. The NBS competition continues this weekend.

 

