GCA’S NBS 2nd division 40-overs Persaud’s 98 and Motto’s 5-25 spur DCC to victory

Latest update October 8th, 2019 12:59 AM
At Bourda, Ace Warriors won the toss in overcast conditions and, in a match reduced to 30 overs due to overnight rain, were bowled out for 60 in 17.1 overs. Only Andre Baker who made 15 and Rawle Enmore, 11 reached double figures in a disappointing performance.
Mark Baptiste took 3-14, veteran off-spinner Kevin Ross 3-21 and Joel Spooner 2-1 for Transport Sports Club (TSC) who knocked off the runs in 5.1 overs; scoring 61-1. Devaughn Nandan who made 22 was the only batsman dismissed while Sunil Singh (15) and Joel Spooner (14) saw their team to an emphatic win.
At DCC, the host in another rain affected encounter defeated GNIC by 121 runs in a game reduced to 35 overs. West Indies U-19 batsman Joshua Persaud reached the boundary eight times and cleared it on seven occasions before falling two short of a pugnacious century.
Persaud got support from Alphius Bookie who fell for 48 and West Indies U-19 left-arm spinner Ashmead Nedd who finished unbeaten on 45 as the Queenstown unit was bowled out for 289 in 35 overs.
Premchand Sookdeo had 2-58 while lively young pacer Jerimiah Benjamin took 2-60 for GNIC who were skittled out for 69 despite a one man resistance from Dwayne Dick who contributed 33.
Teenager Daniel Mootoo captured 5-25 which was the only five-wicket haul of the round while leg-spinner Steven Sankar had 4-17. The NBS competition continues this weekend.
Oct 08, 2019Narayan and Priyanna Ramdhani both excelled at the Yonex Alberta Series #1 Tournament held at the Sunridge Badminton Centre in Calgary Alberta Canada between October 4-5. The duo won the Mixed...
Oct 08, 2019
Oct 08, 2019
Oct 08, 2019
Oct 08, 2019
Oct 08, 2019
After reading what Khemraj Ramjattan said last Monday about the possibility and probability of becoming the APNU+AFC’s... more
There is a worrying trend in our High Court over the past few years. A number of persons charged with murder have been pleading... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders As she delivered the unanimous decision of the 11 members of the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]