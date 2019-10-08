Elderly wife rescues wheel-chaired husband from burning home

Amoutie Premraj also known as “Chinee”, aged 61,of 35 North Sophia is being described as heroine.

Never mind she lost her home.

She pushed her 62-year-old husband out of their home before it was totally engulfed in flames.

The man was confined to a wheelchair due to an amputation and was said to be inside of the house when the fire started.

The entire three-bedroom home was gutted and nothing saved leaving Premraj, her husband, daughter, son-in-law and two grandchildren- ages four and 10- with nothing but the clothes on their backs.

According to Premraj she went to collect her granddaughter from school and was in the lower flat of the home reading a slip the child received from her teacher.

“I bring this child home from school because I normally take care of her. I went to her school, collect she, come home and change her clothes. She bring home a slip from the school and I tell her baby let me see the slip,” the woman recalled.

She explained that normally she would help out with the child and if the school needs money or anything she pitches in. While in her home, her neighbour’s son called out to her asking if she was cooking, to which she replied in the negative. She explained all cooking was done downstairs so that it was easier for her husband and she can keep an eye on him.

The young man after hearing her reply informed her that the kitchen upstairs was on fire.

“The only thing I could have done after he say that, was try to get he [her husband] out of the yard and I was hollering,” she tearfully recalled.

During the process of screaming to draw the attention of her neighbours she said that she kept trying to hurry up and get him out, not knowing where she got the strength, she pushed his chair out into the street and asked a neighbour to watch over him.

“After they hold him, I take this child and come out too. I could not do anything.”

Even though the fire started from the kitchen she could not pinpoint what exactly caused it, since there were no appliances plugged in at the time and the kitchen utensils were all downstairs.

She is still counting her losses and couldn’t come up with a figure. All her appliances including three televisions, a laptop and a music set were lost in the fire. “We didn’t manage to save nothing, just what we have on,” she lamented.

The family are expecting to visit the Fire Service Headquarters today for updates.

Anyone willing to help and donate to this family can call phone numbers 592-6423858 or 592-6176234.