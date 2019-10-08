Latest update October 8th, 2019 12:59 AM

Drag race leaves one dead at De Kinderen

Leroy Cummings, 25, of 125 Tuschen Housing Scheme East Bank Essequibo (EBE) is now dead after a reported car race ended tragically at around 12:30 hours Monday morning.

Killed: Leroy Cummings

According to reports, the deceased along with his brother and another male were the occupants of a car, PVV 4886, when the driver lost control.
The vehicle toppled several times before slamming into a fence at De Kinderen Village, West Coast Demerara (WCD).
The occupants were pulled from the wreckage and rushed to Leonora Cottage Hospital. Cummings, who was in an unconscious state, was referred to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
The others who remained at the Leonora Cottage hospital were treated and sent away.
According to the ‘D’ Division Commander (Region 3), Linden Lord, it was alleged that motorcars PVV 4886 and PMM 4818 were involved in a car race heading westward along the southern carriageway of the public road after they left Eclipse Bar, a popular night spot in Leonora.
The motorcar PVV 4886 whilst negotiating a turn, turned-turtle and crashed into a western fence.
The commander said that both drivers from cars involved in the race were tested and found to be above the prescribed limit of alcohol.
The drivers were detained and are currently in police custody assisting with investigations.

 

 

