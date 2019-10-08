Latest update October 8th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

DPP advice sought on tearing down of president’s photo at NDC

Oct 08, 2019 News 0

A file was prepared and has since been dispatched to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice on the matter involving the 52/74 NDC Chairman, Anil Ramgahan.

Accused: Anil Ramgahan

Ramgahan is accused of removing the images of the President and Prime Minister of Guyana from the NDC walls a few days ago. A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) Councillor Lakram Singh had told Kaieteur News that he was informed by the Overseer of the NDC Ravindra Dass that Ramgahan went in to the council building and instructed him to remove the pictures from the wall, he said he refused. Singh further stated that the Overseer told him that Ramgahan took the pictures off himself and threw it on the ground. However, Ramgahan who has since admitted to removing the pictures also denied placing the images on the ground.

The photos that were torn down

He told this publication that he placed them on the filing cabinet and left. A report was subsequently filed at the Whim Police Station by Lakram Singh and claimed it was damage to property.
Meanwhile, Kaieteur News has learnt from a detective close to the investigation that the Prime Minister Representative Gobin Harbhajan told the police that the Overseer told him that the pictures were removed by the overseer and placed on the ground but the Overseer on the other hand told police that Ramgahan removed the pictures and placed them on the filing cabinet as the NDC Chairman had initially said.
It is unclear who actually placed the images on the floor but a source at the NDC told this publication that the pictures were on the filing cabinet where Ramgahan said he left them. According to a police source there were no damages to the pictures and it has since been placed back on the wall after the Regional Executive Officer of Region Six Kim Williams-Stephens instructed the Overseer to do so.
Several Region Six PPP members and APNU members have since expressed their disapproval of the actions carried out by Ramgahan.

 

 

More in this category

Sports

Ramdhani siblings excels at Yonex Alberta Series #1

Ramdhani siblings excels at Yonex Alberta Series #1

Oct 08, 2019

Narayan and Priyanna Ramdhani both excelled at the Yonex Alberta Series #1 Tournament held at the Sunridge Badminton Centre in Calgary Alberta Canada between October 4-5. The duo won the Mixed...
Read More
GCA’S NBS 2nd division 40-overs Persaud’s 98 and Motto’s 5-25 spur DCC to victory

GCA’S NBS 2nd division 40-overs Persaud’s 98...

Oct 08, 2019

1320 Heat Rematch Large Surinamese contingent anticipated

1320 Heat Rematch Large Surinamese contingent...

Oct 08, 2019

‘Happiest Men Alive’ win Demerara Rotary Rally

‘Happiest Men Alive’ win Demerara Rotary

Oct 08, 2019

GTTA National Schools’ Novices Championship set for this month end

GTTA National Schools’ Novices Championship set...

Oct 08, 2019

Government to host exciting CPL watch-party at D’Urban Park

Government to host exciting CPL watch-party at...

Oct 08, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • In the interest of justice

    There is a worrying trend in our High Court over the past few years. A number of persons charged with murder have been pleading... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019