DPP advice sought on tearing down of president’s photo at NDC

A file was prepared and has since been dispatched to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice on the matter involving the 52/74 NDC Chairman, Anil Ramgahan.

Ramgahan is accused of removing the images of the President and Prime Minister of Guyana from the NDC walls a few days ago. A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) Councillor Lakram Singh had told Kaieteur News that he was informed by the Overseer of the NDC Ravindra Dass that Ramgahan went in to the council building and instructed him to remove the pictures from the wall, he said he refused. Singh further stated that the Overseer told him that Ramgahan took the pictures off himself and threw it on the ground. However, Ramgahan who has since admitted to removing the pictures also denied placing the images on the ground.

He told this publication that he placed them on the filing cabinet and left. A report was subsequently filed at the Whim Police Station by Lakram Singh and claimed it was damage to property.

Meanwhile, Kaieteur News has learnt from a detective close to the investigation that the Prime Minister Representative Gobin Harbhajan told the police that the Overseer told him that the pictures were removed by the overseer and placed on the ground but the Overseer on the other hand told police that Ramgahan removed the pictures and placed them on the filing cabinet as the NDC Chairman had initially said.

It is unclear who actually placed the images on the floor but a source at the NDC told this publication that the pictures were on the filing cabinet where Ramgahan said he left them. According to a police source there were no damages to the pictures and it has since been placed back on the wall after the Regional Executive Officer of Region Six Kim Williams-Stephens instructed the Overseer to do so.

Several Region Six PPP members and APNU members have since expressed their disapproval of the actions carried out by Ramgahan.