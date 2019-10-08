Latest update October 8th, 2019 12:59 AM

Agri-Ministry pushes for healthy living through GRAIN-H

Oct 08, 2019 News 0

The Ministry of Agriculture, through its recently launched Guyana Re-aligning Agriculture for Improved Nutrition and Health (GRAIN-H) programme, continues its objective to promote healthy living throughout Guyana.

Some of the tools handed over to the Buxton Health Centre

According to a Department of Public Information report, the GRAIN-H project is a collaborative drive between the ministry and the Region 4’s Regional Democratic Council (RDC) Health Department. It is aimed at ensuring that all Guyanese have access to harmless and nutritious food, and live a physical, psychosocial, and cultural health status.
Yesterday, Minister within the Ministry of Agriculture, with responsibility for Rural Affairs, Valerie Adams-Yearwood, delivered tools to every health centre within the Demerara-Mahaica domain. To boost their kitchen gardens effort, the health outposts received forks, spades, hoes, pick-axes and cutlasses.
“As part of our concept note we will be handing over 34 of each of the items,” the minister stated during the first presentation to the Buxton Health Centre earlier.
Welcoming the ministry’s donations, Chairman of Demerara-Mahaica Region, Genevieve Allen remarked, “we are heartened with this promise that has delivered and we look forward to the project being fully implemented… I must congratulate the staff of the Buxton Health Centre. This project was a brainchild coming out of their efforts… we are working towards a more nutritious and healthy people in Guyana,” stated Allen.
Doctor-in-Charge and Family Medicine Specialist, Aneisha Moore-Throne, said: “I do trust that the gifts that would have been given to us by the Ministry of Agriculture, would be so used in a manner that would cause us to indeed look out and look forward to a more healthy Guyana.”
While the Buxton Health Centre is the first to receive aid for their kitchen garden, the delivery services continue daily to the other remaining health facilities.

