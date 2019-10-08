1320 Heat Rematch Large Surinamese contingent anticipated

The fourth round of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) Drag championship speeds off in less than two weeks (Sunday October 20) with some unfinished business to be settled amongst local rivals while Suriname are touted to be represented by a large contingent.

The Surinamese dragsters, who have been long time supporters of drag racing in Guyana, have missed the last couple meets due to the inactivity of the Guyana-Suriname Ferry Service but with resumption of the service, the Dutch speaking daredevils have confirmed to the GMR&SC that they will be invading the land of many waters for the 1320 Heat Rematch.

So far, six cars have been confirmed but the executive committee of the club noted that much more are expected since registrations usually come in closer to race day. There has been much chirping within local motor racing forums so the GMR&SC have confirmed that the 1320 Heat Rematch will see an entire hour being dedicated to ‘callouts’ with some of the anticipated grudge matches being Imran Khan versus Pierre Singh, Team Mohamed’s GT-R Goliath versus Team Trans Pacific Alteeza and Team Mohamed’s GTR Godzilla versus Deryck Jaisingh’s Supra.

DEL Ice Co. have sponsored cash prizes for the fastest 10-second ($200,000), 11-second ($150,000) and 12-second ($100,000) cars while there will be $20,000 cash prizes each for the fastest reaction time and best burnout.

Fans and competitors are being urged to wear pink in observance of breast cancer awareness month. Admission to the venue will be $1000 for adults, $500 for children.

Sponsors of the event include R. Kissoon Contracting, Deryck Jaisingh Trucking Service and Machinery Rentals, Del Ice Co., Mohamed Enterprise, Prem’s Electrical, E-Networks, Trans-Pacific Auto Sales/Spares, Cyril’s Taxi, Blue Spring Water, Choke Gas Station, Miracle Optical, Tropical Shipping, Associated Construction Services, Hand-in-Hand Insurance, BM Soat Auto Sales and Spares, Ibet Supreme, Homeline Furnishing, Motul Lubricant, Chevron, Nexus Machining, Ramchand Auto Body and Tow Service, Jiwanram Printery and Secure Innovations & Concept.