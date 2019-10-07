Republic Bank Invitational – Suriname… Guyana’s golfers were looking good after opening day

The opportunity was still there for the eight male and three female Guyanese golfers to chase glory as champions on day one of two of last weekend’s annual Republic Bank Invitational Golf Tournament in Suriname.

Yesterday would have been the second and final day. In the A Flight, Avinda Kishore was 3rd along with four others; Avinash Persaud was therefore 8th along with two others while Aleem Hussain, the Lusignan Golf Club President was 11th along with one other.

In the B Flight, Rakesh Harry was 2nd along with 1 other golfer; Philbert London was the only 4th, George Bulkan was 6th along with two others, Lakram Ramsundar was 9th along with one other and Ronald Bulkan was 16th along with two others.

In the C Flight, Troy Cadogan was 3rd; his performance was outstanding as he was the only golfer to bag three eagles on the opening day. In the D Flight, Shanella London was 3rd with two others while Joaan Deo was 6th with two others. In the E Flight, Eureka Giddings was 9th.