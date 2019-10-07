Latest update October 7th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Republic Bank Invitational – Suriname… Guyana’s golfers were looking good after opening day

Oct 07, 2019 Sports 0

The opportunity was still there for the eight male and three female Guyanese golfers to chase glory as champions on day one of two of last weekend’s annual Republic Bank Invitational Golf Tournament in Suriname.
Yesterday would have been the second and final day. In the A Flight, Avinda Kishore was 3rd along with four others; Avinash Persaud was therefore 8th along with two others while Aleem Hussain, the Lusignan Golf Club President was 11th along with one other.
In the B Flight, Rakesh Harry was 2nd along with 1 other golfer; Philbert London was the only 4th, George Bulkan was 6th along with two others, Lakram Ramsundar was 9th along with one other and Ronald Bulkan was 16th along with two others.
In the C Flight, Troy Cadogan was 3rd; his performance was outstanding as he was the only golfer to bag three eagles on the opening day. In the D Flight, Shanella London was 3rd with two others while Joaan Deo was 6th with two others. In the E Flight, Eureka Giddings was 9th.

More in this category

Sports

King hit royal unbeaten 132 as Warriors qualify for 5th final

King hit royal unbeaten 132 as Warriors qualify for 5th final

Oct 07, 2019

By Sean Devers In a fantastic atmosphere with Warriors flags being waved joyously and a raucous capacity crowd dancing in the stands, Warriors romped to a 31-run win against Tridents at Providence to...
Read More
Eliminator 1 Hero CPL T20…. TKR advance to Qualifiers with six-wicket win over Patriots

Eliminator 1 Hero CPL T20…. TKR advance to...

Oct 07, 2019

Limacol Football Tournament… Santos and Fruta Conquerors to contest final

Limacol Football Tournament… Santos and...

Oct 07, 2019

Republic Bank Invitational – Suriname… Guyana’s golfers were looking good after opening day

Republic Bank Invitational – Suriname…...

Oct 07, 2019

Lennox Blackmore Nat Intermediate C/Ships… FYC’s Halley shines on night two as GDF dominate

Lennox Blackmore Nat Intermediate C/Ships…...

Oct 07, 2019

Courts Pee Wee Football Tourney… Final round of group matches completed

Courts Pee Wee Football Tourney… Final...

Oct 07, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019