Oil spill from Exxon’s Payara field would significantly affect Venezuela, Trinidad, other islands – EIA

By Kiana Wilburg

ExxonMobil and its partners, Hess Corporation and CNOOC/NEXEN, have stepped up the pace for securing a permit from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to start developing the oil rich Payara field in the Stabroek Block.

As a prerequisite for the environmental permit, ExxonMobil’s subsidiary, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL) had to submit an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).

This document explains to what extent the proposed operations could affect the marine life, ecosystems and communities that surround it.

In this regard, EEPG’s EIA states that while it would be taking all precautions, there is a possibility for an oil spill to occur. Many scenarios were considered, one of which indicated that an oil spill from the Payara field could affect many of Guyana’s neighbours such as Trinidad and Tobago, Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao; the southern Lesser Antilles; and the Greater Antilles.

The EIA in particular notes that an unmitigated oil spill from a loss-of-well-control during the December-May season would take a west-northwesterly route through the Gulf of Paria and across the southern edge of the Caribbean Sea.

Comparatively strong easterly winds in the December−May season would expose the northern coast of South America and the southern Lesser Antilles to the bulk of shoreline oiling risk. It was further noted that an equivalent spill during the June–November season would be exposed to lower wind speeds, allowing the surface oil to be transported to the north of Trinidad and Tobago and swept into the Caribbean Sea.

The EIA states that the plume would track slightly more to the north, across the central Caribbean Sea and the central and southern portions of the Lesser Antilles, to the Greater Antilles.

Significantly, the EIA notes that due to its location at the southern end of the Lesser Antilles, Trinidad and Tobago is the only island that would have the potential to be affected by the trans-boundary effects of any unmitigated loss-of-well-control event, regardless of season.

It states that the probability of oiling at least a portion of the coast of Trinidad and Tobago and/or its coastal waters is approximately 90 to 100 percent for any of the unmitigated loss-of-well-control event scenarios.

With the exception of the Gulf of Venezuela, oil spill modeling indicates a five to 60 percent probability of surface oil reaching the Venezuelan coastal zone, depending on location and season.

Further, it was outlined in the report that Venezuela has numerous marine turtle nesting beaches, mangroves, important bird areas, coral reefs, and shallow coastal lagoons that would be at risk of oiling. As for Trinidad, it was noted that there are numerous fishing areas which could be impacted by a large spill from a loss-of-well-control event.

Additionally, the EIA notes that the economies of Aruba, Bonaire, and Curaçao are dependent on tourism to varying degrees but especially so in Bonaire, which is known internationally as a destination for recreational diving.

Considering this, the EIA states that an oil spill would have economic effects but the extent of this would depend to a large degree on the scale of the spill and how rapidly they would recover.

PAYARA PROJECT OVERVIEW

According to documents in the possession of the Environmental Protection Agency, EEPGL’s Payara development will be located in the eastern area of the Stabroek Block which is approximately 190 km (118 miles) from Georgetown.

The operator notes that oil production from Payara is expected to last at least 20 years with startup of the facilities expected to occur approximately in mid-2023.

EEPGL noted that it will drill approximately 35 to 45 wells offshore to support extraction of the oil from below the sea floor. It said that each well will be drilled using a floating drill ship. Also, each well will be directionally drilled to specific reservoir targets generally 4,000 to 5,500 meters (m) below the sea level.

EEPGL said it will install some of the oil production facilities on the sea floor at approximately 1,500-1,980 m (4,900-6,500 ft) water depth. It said that these subsea facilities include various types of pipes and hardware.

Kaieteur News understands that the subsea facilities allow the oil from the wells to be gathered and moved to the surface of the ocean for further processing.

EEPGL will then install other oil production facilities on a vessel which floats on the surface of the ocean. The vessel is called a Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading (FPSO). It will be moored on location in approximately 1,800-1,980 m (5,900-6,500 ft) of water depth and will remain on location throughout the life of the facility. EEPGL said that oil production facilities on the FPSO will further process the oil extracted from below the sea floor.

The operator also stated that the FPSO will have the capacity to produce up to approximately 180,000 to 220,000 barrels of oil per day. During the early stage of production operations, the FPSO is anticipated to produce up to an average of approximately 5,700,000 to 6,600,000 barrels of crude oil per month. These estimates are preliminary and are subject to change.

Further to this, it was noted that the Project is expected to employ up to 600 persons during development well drilling, approximately 600 persons at the peak of the installation stage, and up to about 140 persons during production operations.