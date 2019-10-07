Limacol Football Tournament… Santos and Fruta Conquerors to contest final

The final of the fourth annual Limacol football tournament will be contested on Saturday at the Ministry of Education (MOE) Ground, Carifesta Avenue when it would be a clash of the Under-20s, Santos Football Club matching skills with their counterparts from Fruta Conquerors FC for the grand cash prize of $400,000.

On Saturday night last, both semifinals were contested and both finalists prevailed via kicks from the penalty mark. The feature matchup between Santos and Pele finished 1-1 at full time and after no goals were netted in extra time, the game was decided from the penalty mark which Santos won 4-3.

During normal time, Mark Jhalu had fired Pele ahead in the 10th minute after converting a penalty, Rondel Peters then equalised after converting a penalty as well in the 42nd minute.

In the opening game, Fruta Conquerors, who were without their talisman Nicholas McArthur, were given an early scare when Orville Stewart shot Riddim Squad ahead in the 27th minute. Conquerors youth’s didn’t fail to create chances but they lacked the finishing touch and it wasn’t until the 76th minute that Jermaine Garrerre equalised after Conquerors were awarded a penalty.

Like the feature match, the game remained locked at 1-1 after full and extra time and Fruta Conquerors eventually won 4-1 via kicks from the penalty mark to make it to the final.

This Saturday play will begin at 19:00hrs with Riddim Squad playing Pele in the third place match while the final is schedule to commence at 21:00hrs. The losing finalist will cart off $200,000 while the winner of the third place playoff with receive $100,000 and the fourth place finishers will walk away with $50,000.

The event is also supported by W.J. Enterprise through their Croxley paper brand.