Latest update October 7th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Limacol Football Tournament… Santos and Fruta Conquerors to contest final

Oct 07, 2019 Sports 0

Fruta Conquerors’ Ryan Hackett (left) tries to get to a loose ball during his team’s semifinal win against Riddim Squad on Saturday night at the MOE ground.

Riddim Squad (on the ball) had Fruta Conquerors on the ropes on Saturday night before Conquerors prevailed via kicks from the penalty mark.

The final of the fourth annual Limacol football tournament will be contested on Saturday at the Ministry of Education (MOE) Ground, Carifesta Avenue when it would be a clash of the Under-20s, Santos Football Club matching skills with their counterparts from Fruta Conquerors FC for the grand cash prize of $400,000.
On Saturday night last, both semifinals were contested and both finalists prevailed via kicks from the penalty mark. The feature matchup between Santos and Pele finished 1-1 at full time and after no goals were netted in extra time, the game was decided from the penalty mark which Santos won 4-3.
During normal time, Mark Jhalu had fired Pele ahead in the 10th minute after converting a penalty, Rondel Peters then equalised after converting a penalty as well in the 42nd minute.
In the opening game, Fruta Conquerors, who were without their talisman Nicholas McArthur, were given an early scare when Orville Stewart shot Riddim Squad ahead in the 27th minute. Conquerors youth’s didn’t fail to create chances but they lacked the finishing touch and it wasn’t until the 76th minute that Jermaine Garrerre equalised after Conquerors were awarded a penalty.
Like the feature match, the game remained locked at 1-1 after full and extra time and Fruta Conquerors eventually won 4-1 via kicks from the penalty mark to make it to the final.
This Saturday play will begin at 19:00hrs with Riddim Squad playing Pele in the third place match while the final is schedule to commence at 21:00hrs. The losing finalist will cart off $200,000 while the winner of the third place playoff with receive $100,000 and the fourth place finishers will walk away with $50,000.
The event is also supported by W.J. Enterprise through their Croxley paper brand.

More in this category

Sports

King hit royal unbeaten 132 as Warriors qualify for 5th final

King hit royal unbeaten 132 as Warriors qualify for 5th final

Oct 07, 2019

By Sean Devers In a fantastic atmosphere with Warriors flags being waved joyously and a raucous capacity crowd dancing in the stands, Warriors romped to a 31-run win against Tridents at Providence to...
Read More
Eliminator 1 Hero CPL T20…. TKR advance to Qualifiers with six-wicket win over Patriots

Eliminator 1 Hero CPL T20…. TKR advance to...

Oct 07, 2019

Limacol Football Tournament… Santos and Fruta Conquerors to contest final

Limacol Football Tournament… Santos and...

Oct 07, 2019

Republic Bank Invitational – Suriname… Guyana’s golfers were looking good after opening day

Republic Bank Invitational – Suriname…...

Oct 07, 2019

Lennox Blackmore Nat Intermediate C/Ships… FYC’s Halley shines on night two as GDF dominate

Lennox Blackmore Nat Intermediate C/Ships…...

Oct 07, 2019

Courts Pee Wee Football Tourney… Final round of group matches completed

Courts Pee Wee Football Tourney… Final...

Oct 07, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019